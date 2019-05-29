Wednesday’s ‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Sasha Gushes To Nina And Maxie’s Left Rattled

General Hospital spoilers suggest that the episode airing on Wednesday, May 29, will have some enticing developments. Viewers will see more of Shiloh, Kristina, and the Dawn of Day situation, but teasers note that there are several other storylines incorporated as well.

Sasha and Valentin have spent months now hiding the secret that she is not truly Nina’s biological daughter. Viewers know that this is going to come out at some point soon, but in the meantime, Sasha is growing more and more accustomed to living in Port Charles.

The Twitter sneak peek shares that Nina and Sasha will meet up for lunch during Wednesday’s show. Something will prompt Sasha to exclaim enthusiastically that she loves it there and this is music to Nina’s ears. Nina is desperate to have Sasha stick around town permanently and Sasha is having a hard time resisting the idea.

Soap Central teases that Nina’s eyes will be opened wide in some sense this week and it looks as if this may be tied to this lunch with Sasha. Some fans speculated that this teaser could be hinting at Nina finally learning about the secrets being kept from her.

However, the preview suggests that this development with Nina is perhaps related to being thrilled by something her “daughter” shares. This might be about Sasha’s blossoming romance with Michael or it could be related to how Port Charles is growing on her in general.

General Hospital spoilers suggest that it may take a while yet before Nina is left stunned by bad news. As perfectly as Nina’s life seems to be moving along right now, The Inquisitr has teased that there’s a hiccup of some sort coming this summer. Nina’s wedding to Valentin will seemingly be pushed to the backburner for some reason, but not necessarily called off yet.

The Wednesday preview also teases that Maxie will get some stunning news via a phone call. Based on her reaction, it looks like she is caught quite off-guard.

However, it doesn’t seem as if this will be necessarily negative news. Fans are speculating that it might be something related to Aurora and Crimson, with the possibility that Jax is going to swoop in and take on a new publishing business venture that would shake things up significantly.

Will Shiloh have to answer for his crimes, West Coast? Sam and Jason are finally ready to make sure that happens.

An all-new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! @cobyryan74 pic.twitter.com/46tMxx87W9 — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) May 28, 2019

The May 29 show will also give fans another dose of Willow as she worries about Wiley. SheKnows Soaps details that Shiloh will be scrambling to maintain his composed persona and Kristina faces difficult moments with Alexis as she talks about the pledge she gave Shiloh.

When will Nina learn the truth about Sasha and how is this secret finally exposed? General Hospital spoilers hint that things will be intense on this front over the coming weeks and fans are anxious to see how this edges forward.