Rachel Bush, Wife Of NFL Star Jordan Poyer, Goes Topless, Covering Breasts With Only Gold Beads

Rachel Bush recently floored her legion of Instagram followers with another NSFW post. As fans of the 21-year-old know, Bush has no problem showing off her gorgeous body to her 1 million-plus Instagram followers. While the bombshell was famous before tying the knot to NFL star Jordan Poyer, the fact that she is married to Jordan has definitely helped to increase her influence on social media. In the most recent photo that was shared with fans, Rachel leaves almost nothing to the imagination in one of her hottest looks to date.

In this new snapshot, the mother of one has her body on full display, posing against a giant set of rocks. The stunner leans against a large stone while sporting a pair of tiny beaded bikini bottoms, the stringed sides of the bottoms nearly invisible. Bush’s toned and tanned legs are fully visible in the photo, and her rock-hard abs take center stage.

For the provocative photo, the black-haired beauty goes totally topless, covering her breasts with a number of gold beaded necklaces as well as one of her hands. The model wears her dark tresses down and straight, while also sporting a gorgeous face of makeup. Her makeup look comes complete with eyeliner, eyeshadow, highlighter, and subtle lip gloss. The post went live on Bush’s account less than a day ago, but it’s already earned her plenty of attention from fans — attracting over 34,000 likes in addition to 490-plus comments in short order.

Some followers took to the post to gush over how amazing Rachel looks, while countless others let her husband know that he is a very lucky man. A few of Rachel’s fans had no words, and simply commented with a number of different emoji.

“Of all the pics you post, this one has to be my favorite. Very tastefully done. You’re a beautiful young lady,” one follower commented on the image.

“Ugh!!! Everything!! We need MORE!!!” a second supporter gushed.

“Fact: you’ll be the reason I go to Buffalo for the Eagles game,” one more fan wrote.

The model has been putting on a sexy show on Instagram over the past few weeks, and her admirers simply cannot get enough of it. As The Inquisitr shared a few weeks ago, the beautiful model had — at the time — shared a series of photos seeing her rock the tiniest orange bikini. Some of the images posted to her account gave fans a good look at her curvy derriere, while other shots showed off her insanely toned abs. Like her most recent snapshot, this one earned her a ton of attention as well, quickly attracting over 1,000 comments.

It’s probably only a matter of time before Rachel delights her fans with another steamy photo.