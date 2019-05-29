Prince Harry Shows His Tough Side With Reporter Who Asked Personal Question

Prince Harry reportedly got a little firm with a reporter who asked him a question that was apparently a little too personal.

In an interview with The Daily Express, Sky News royal correspondent Rhiannon Mills revealed how Harry got tough with her during her first interview with him.

Mills reportedly asked Harry about the birth of William and Kate’s second child, Princess Charlotte. Charlotte was born on May 2, 2015 — and apparently, Harry missed the occasion.

“Did you feel that you missed out on this big moment for your brother and sister in law?” Mills asked.

“Look when you’ve been in the Army and when you lost your mother at the age that I did, you toughen up,” Harry replied.

“And I just thought wow, that is quite something to be said in the very first conversation I had ever had with him,” Mills said, adding that the remark revealed a lot about his personality.

“It gave me an insight into the kind of man that he was in that he will be very open.”

Mills said an “amazing” thing she discovered about her interview with the prince was how down to earth and candid he was.

Harry served in the British military from 2010 to 2015. The Daily Express reported that he had worked his way up the ranks to make captain — but in 2015, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip reportedly began delegating more responsibility to other members of the royal family. At that point, Harry found himself at a crossroads. He he had to choose a military life, or a royal one. He chose life as a royal, a life path which eventually lead him to meeting Meghan Markle.

In the days leading up to the birth of his son, Archie, Harry opened up about losing his mother, Princess Diana. People reported that Harry spoke to Dennis van der Stroon about the loss when he traveled to the Netherlands earlier in May.

Van der Stroon said that Harry told him that having a child of his own reminded him of his late mother.

“He said missing a mother is like missing some kind of security,” Van der Stroon related, with Harry apparently adding that when he meets others who have suffered such a loss — and hears their stories — he doesn’t feel so alone.

Because of how Diana died, Harry’s relationship with the press has been strained throughout the years. Many blamed the paparazzi for the crash that took her life when Harry was just 13 years old.