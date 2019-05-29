Hailey Baldwin Lifts Up Tank Top, Exposes Underwear In Playful New Photo

Hailey Baldwin recently posed for a photo shoot for Numéro Tokyo magazine, and she has been sharing some of the stunning results with her impressive legion of Instagram fans. On Tuesday, the model took to the popular social media platform to share a few snapshots of her shoot, including one in which she flaunts her toned abs — and quite a bit of her chest along the way.

In this particular photo, the 22-year-old stunner is posing in front of a very bright white backdrop as she rocks a white tank top and a pair of loose-fitting jeans. The model — who is the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin, and the wife of pop star Justin Bieber — is lifting up her top in the photo, exposing an itty-bitty bra beneath. The bra’s thin straps are visible, tying behind her neck. It is hard to determine whether she is wearing a bikini or underwear.

Baldwin paired her top with a pair of light-colored jeans. The denim jeans are unbuttoned in the shot, something which also exposes her matching bottoms — the design of which matches the print of her bra. As the model lifts up her top, she looks at a point off-camera, her tongue placed between her lips as part of a playful and coquettish smile.

Baldwin completed her casual look with a pair of black boots that are worn over her jeans. Her hair is pulled back tightly and her makeup is kept to a minimum, giving her a natural and casual look.

The post, which Baldwin shared with her almost 20 million Instagram fans, racked up more than 356,000 likes and a handful of comments. The latter number suggests that her comments section is either restricted to those whom she also follows, or is heavily monitored to avoid internet trolls and spam. However, the users whose comments did make the cut praised the photo shoot, as well as Baldwin’s good looks.

“Imma call the cops. it’s illegal to look THIS good,” one user cheekily wrote.

“We need more of this shoot,” another fan chimed in, trailing the comment with a heart-eyed emoji.

In a March interview with Cosmopolitan, Baldwin addressed the issue of her Instagram comments section, telling the publication that she stopped reading comments for the sake of her mental health.

“You still care to a certain extent. You really have to train your brain to be like, ‘Okay, why do I even care? I don’t know these people, they don’t know me, they’re not a part of my life or my relationship.’ People can just be mean, and I feel like if you don’t want it to get to you, then don’t read it and allow it to affect your soul,” she said.