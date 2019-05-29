Kim Kardashian Uses Only Black Straps To Cover Chest, Posts Hilarious Dog In Exact Same Outfit

Kim Kardashian is known for being creative on social media and likewise flaunting her famous curves. The 38-year-old’s latest Instagram update appears to have done both.

On May 29, Kim updated her Instagram. The triple post starts out with two images – one shows Kim while the other shows a fluffy dog. Both are dressed in an ultra-revealing black dress. The Thierry Mugler gown has been seen before on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star. This is the first time it’s been worn by a canine, though.

Kim’s floor-length gown is all black. It comes leg-flashing with a thigh-high slit, and it’s equally revealing higher up. Thick-strapped materials are just about covering Kim’s breasts, and the bands are likewise seen around Kim’s breastbone, neck, and arms. While the dog in the side-by-side image may be a digital creation, it’s replicating the KKW Beauty founder’s look from the thigh slit to the black straps.

The second image shows Kim in a pool. Once again, a side-by-side image echoes the star as a soaking wet dog is also seen in pool waters. The third and final picture follows the theme. It takes the April Instagram picture of Kim appearing to study for the California state bar as a repost. The accompanying snap mimics it as two dogs appear in front of a laptop.

Today’s update comes with a pet-centric theme. As the “paid partnership” announcement states, Kim’s pictures are of a promotional nature. The reality star has partnered up with The Secret Life of Pets 2. The movie is gearing up for its June 7 release date.

Fans appear to be responding with mixed opinions.

“This is strange,” one wrote.

“Kim, how much did they pay for this?!” was another comment.

One fan seemed a touch angered.

“Kim, there’s people that are dying,” they wrote.

Cry-face emoji did, however, accompany the comment.

Loading...

While the Kardashian-Jenners are known for their promotional Instagram posts, partnering up with a movie comes as somewhat unexpected. Kim has promoted slimming teas on Instagram. Kendall Jenner’s social media now comes with a plethora of sponsored posts – Calvin Klein, Proactiv, Tiffany & Co., and Adidas are just some of the brands fronted by the 23-year-old.

Response to today’s update has seen some fans respond positively. Many left emoji displaying laughter.

Kim’s Instagram may come with its promotions, but the majority of the feed is dedicated to the star’s high-profile life, marriage to Kanye West, and family. On May 10, Kim and Kanye welcomed their fourth child Psalm West. While a picture of the sleeping newborn was posted to Kim’s Instagram, it has since been deleted.

Fans wishing to see more of Kim should follow her on Instagram.