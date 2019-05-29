Lori Loughlin Doesn’t Believe She’ll Be Found Guilty, Says Source Close To The ‘Fuller House’ Star

A source close to Lori Loughlin says the actress believes she has a good case and won't be found guilty.

Former Fuller House star Lori Loughlin and her husband J. Mossimo Giannulli face charges of mail fraud and money laundering conspiracy in an alleged college bribery scheme. If convicted, the couple could face up to 20 years in prison on each charge. However, a source close to Loughlin told People the actress believes she has a good case.

“Lori in particular has become extremely well-versed in the case,” the insider said. “She’s an active participant in her own defense, feels like she’s got a valid defense, and that when all the evidence comes out, she won’t be found guilty.”

Prosecutors say Loughlin and her husband paid admissions consultant William “Rick” Singer to have both of their daughters, Olivia Jade, 19, and Isabella Rose, 20, accepted into the University of Southern California as part of the women’s rowing team despite the fact that neither play the sport.

Loughlin and Giannulli were just two of 50 people who were arrested in the college bribery scandal that’s been making headlines since the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Massachusetts made the announcement in mid-March.

The couple pleaded not guilty to charges, which the source says is a decision the two made together.

“Lori still believes she did the right thing by rejecting a guilty plea. She is a fighter,” the source reportedly told People.

The scandal has allegedly stirred up trouble in their marriage as well, a source told Us Weekly.

“Lori is constantly arguing with Mossimo because she is beginning to grasp that they are in very serious jeopardy.”

One source has even questioned the intentions of Loughlin’s husband.

“Everyone feels bad for Lori. They think the situation was something concocted by her husband. Her friends don’t like him.”

Still, the couple is “trying to get through the legal hurdle as a team,” according to the Loughlin insider who spoke with People.

The scandal has also altered Loughlin’s career. The actress was a regular on the Netflix reboot of Full House. She appeared in 13 of the 57 episodes in the fourth season, according to The Hill; she was dropped by Netflix after news of the scheme broke.

The cast shared pictures on social media as they were shooting Season 5 without Loughlin, who played the beloved Aunt Becky on the sitcom, per The Inquisitr.

In addition to Netflix refusing to work with Loughlin, The Hallmark Channel also announced the same decision

Loughlin and Mossimo are now awaiting a court date.