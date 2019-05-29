Maci Bookout Talks About ‘Teen Mom OG’ Helping To Lower The Teen Birth Rate: ‘People Couldn’t Hide From It’

With the new season of Teen Mom OG set to air on MTV next month, the cast spoke to Us Weekly about the past 10 years of the show. Maci Bookout has used her platform on the show to write books, and to talk about the importance of birth control. She revealed why she thinks the show had a hand in helping to lower teen birth rates.

“Parents were able to talk to their children. People couldn’t hide from it anymore… It was the first time people were forced to look at teen pregnancy.”

Maci Bookout joined Amber Portwood, Catelynn Lowell, and Farrah Abraham — the latter being fired from the show in 2018 — in telling their stories, first on 16 and Pregnant and then on Teen Mom. The show gave viewers a first-hand look at the struggles of being a teen parent, as well as the impacts that being a teen parent had on all aspects of the lives of cast members. The show was successful, and has aired for many seasons in one form or another. This year marks a decade since the cast members were first introduced to the public.

While the show is called Teen Mom, the cast members are no longer teens. However, that doesn’t mean the show is no longer relevant. Maci Bookout talked about the fact that, even though the initial cast of women had gotten older, things didn’t necessarily get easier for them.

“The thing is, just because we turned 20, doesn’t mean that everything all of a sudden was just easy and great. It shows that even 10 years later, I don’t want to say consequences, but some of the things that you still have to battle and deal with because we were teen moms – there are still things. There will still be things in five years.”

On her episode of 16 and Pregnant, Maci Bookout found out that she was pregnant with her son, Bentley. Maci’s relationship with Bentley’s father, Ryan Edwards, did not work out — and Maci eventually met, and married, a man named Taylor McKinney. The two have had two children together, a son and a daughter. Ryan Edwards married a woman named Mackenzie, and the two have a son together. The latter pair will reportedly be shown on the new season of the show and, as shown in the trailer for the new season, Ryan’s recent legal troubles — including some time spent in jail — will also be addressed.

The new season of Teen Mom OG will begin airing June 10 on MTV.