Wednesday’s ‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Ben Is Onto Claire

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Wednesday, May 29, reveal that there will be a lot of suspicion and suspense in Salem mid-week.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of Our Lives fans will see Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) grow more and more suspicious of Claire Brady (Olivia Rose Keegan).

Ben has already walked in on Claire holding a lighter and getting ready to torch her former boyfriend Tripp Dalton’s (Lucas Adams) possessions out of spite and revenge, and he’s beginning to think that maybe Claire had something to do with the cabin fire that nearly killed her aunt, Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal).

As viewers already know, Claire is the person who started the cabin fire. Claire found out that Ciara was at the cabin, and when she saw her there helpless and with a broken leg, she decided to get rid of her once and for all so she could have Tripp all to herself.

Claire set the cabin on fire in hopes of killing Ciara. However, she had second thoughts and when she returned to save Ciara, Hope and Rafe were already there.

Ben was widely blamed for the fire, and Tripp had even planted evidence to frame him. Tripp wanted Ben out of Ciara’s life. However, no one could keep them apart.

The two are now together, and Ben believes that Claire set the fire that he’s been blamed for. He’ll soon share his thoughts on the subject with Ciara, as it seems the walls may be closing in on Claire.

Meanwhile, Days of Our Lives fans will also watch as JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) and Haley Chen (Thia Megia) plan to make their escape from Salem, where nobody will be able to find them and deport Haley back to China.

Meanwhile, John Black (Drake Hogestyn) and Dr. Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) will try their best to locate Dr. Rolf’s diaries. The journals could hold very important information about Will Horton’s (Chandler Massey) condition, and they’re desperate to save his life.

Elsewhere in Salem, Eve Donovan (Kassie DePaiva) will confess a secret to Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford). It’s unclear what Eve may tell her newly elected mayor husband, but it could be the secret she knows about Claire setting the cabin on fire and nearly killing Ciara.

Fans can see more of the drama in Salem when Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.