Kathryn Dennis Opens Up About Her New Boyfriend On ‘Southern Charm’ Season 6

Kathryn Dennis chats about her new romance during a lunch date with her co-star, Naomie Olindo.

Kathryn Dennis will soon be seen sitting down with Naomie Olindo for a tell-all lunch date, and conversation will hinge about her new boyfriend — a man named Joe — during tonight’s Season 6 episode of Southern Charm.

In a sneak peek shared by Bravo TV, 26-year-old Dennis is seen opening up about her new relationship with Joe for the very first time. She explains that while she does have a type, Joe isn’t quite as old as her former boyfriend, 56-year-old Thomas Ravenel.

“I’m actually dating someone,” Dennis revealed. “And this coming weekend, he’s flying me to Boca because that’s where he lives but… Apparently I have a type. He’s a singer.”

“He’s a democrat, though!” she added.

Dennis went on to say that Joe is “only 38” before revealing that she met the singer in Florida while in town for a Miami Dolphins football game, where she and her new boyfriend “talked” and “hung out.”

“I really like him a lot,” Dennis told Olindo.

While Dennis has been quite open about a new romance on Instagram over the past several months, that romance is not with Joe. Instead, she is currently dating another man — former America’s Got Talent contestant Hunter Price, who is also a singer. As Southern Charm fans may have seen, the mother of two went public with Price in January, and has been sharing posts about him in the months since.

Dennis and Price have been keeping their relationship somewhat private on social media — aside from the photos they’ve shared — but, during a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Dennis spoke briefly about their relationship. She confirmed that Price has not only met her two children, 5-year-old Kensington and 3-year-old Saint Julien, but has also met her former boyfriend, Ravenel.

“It was extremely awkward. Thomas knows very much who he is and he walked up to him and said, ‘Who are you? Oh. Nice to meet you.’ And that was it,” Dennis recalled, via Bravo TV. “That was at Kensie’s birthday party and that was that.”

Also during her appearance on Cohen’s late night talk show, Dennis addressed reports of a potential impending wedding between herself and Price. She stated that while everything is going great between them, they are not in any rush to walk down the aisle.

To see more of Dennis and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Southern Charm Season 6. The show airs on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. on Bravo TV.