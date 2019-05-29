Life Of Culture Club Lead Singer & Songwriter Boy George Will Be Featured In Upcoming Film

Boy George, the lead singer, and songwriter of the iconic 1980s band Culture Club will get his life story made into a feature film reported Deadline.

Boy George’s biopic follows other films about some of the most iconic figures in the music industry such as the life of Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody, the Elton John biopic Rocketman and a film based on the life of singer Aretha Franklin starring Jennifer Hudson.

Deadline revealed that the film will detail George’s humble beginnings in an Irish a working-class family, through his rise to the top of the international charts with the iconic 80s band Culture Club.

The film will also touch on George’s difficult childhood. His mother Dinah once said in a 2007 interview with The Independent that her husband Gerry, George’s father would abuse her and then state, “I’ll die if you leave me. Even if you can’t forgive me, please don’t leave.” The singer called his father “a terrible father and a terrible husband.”

As part of Culture Club and as a solo artist, Boy George has sold over 100 million singles and over 50 million albums as a performer and songwriter. George has also authored two bestselling autobiographies and also co-produced, penned the music for and starred in the play Taboo on Broadway and in London’s West End.

George also battled heroin addiction and was sentenced to 15 months in jail for falsely imprisoning a male escort by handcuffing him to a wall and beating him with a metal chain reported The Guardian. The singer and songwriter was given an early release after serving four months of his sentence for good behavior.

The New York Post also reported that the singer has lost hundreds of millions in royalty fees throughout his career.

“My songs are very precious to me,” Boy George said in a statement to The New York Post. “They are the story of my life.”

Boy George and Culture Club were one of the primary influencers in the music industry during the 1980s. The gender-bending band scored 7 straight Top Ten hits in the U.K. and 6 Top Ten singles in the United States.

Culture Club, whose members include bassist Mikey Craig, drummer Jon Moss, and guitarist Roy Hay, landed a contract with Virgin Records in 1982. Although the band released two singles upon the release of their debut album Kissing to be Clever, it wasn’t until the success of the wildly popular single “Do You Really Want To Hurt Me” that shot the band to the top of the charts. After 5 years together, in 1987 the group officially disbanded. They have since reunited for a tour of their greatest hits.

There has not yet been an official date released for when the project featuring the life of Boy George will hit theaters.