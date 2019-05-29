Lais Ribeiro Spills Out Of Floral Bikini In Steamy New Instagram Snap

Lais Ribeiro’s eye-popping new Instagram snap is getting a lot of love from her millions of followers.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model’s newest upload was shared late in the evening on Tuesday, May 28, and certainly brought the heat to the social media platform. Surrounded by luscious greenery, the 28-year-old stared down the camera with a sultry look as she sat on a bench and showed off her impressive figure, which was covered by nothing more than a skimpy bikini.

The Brazilian bombshell sported a bold two-piece from Victoria’s Secret that was adorned with bright pink flowers and did nothing but favors for her dangerous curves. Lais spilled out of her underwire-style top that barely contained her voluptuous assets and flaunted an insane amount of cleavage thanks to its insanely deep scoop neckline. Meanwhile, the matching bottoms of the set showed off even more skin in the revealing snap. The piece featured a set of cutouts along the side and a high cut leg opening that exposed the beauty’s curvy booty and long, toned legs. They sat high on her hips to accentuate her trim waist and draw attention to her enviably flat midsection and washboard abs.

Lais accessorized her swimwear with a pair of simple hoop earrings, and wore her dark tresses in loose, beachy waves. Her long locks blew in the wind behind her as she posed for the stunning shot, keeping them out of the way of her glamorous makeup look that consisted of a glossy lip and thick coating of mascara, which highlighted her striking features.

Fans of the Victoria’s Secret model went absolutely wild for the latest addition to her widely-followed Instagram feed. At the time of this writing, the post has already racked up well over 57,000 likes within just 14 hours of going live on the platform. Hundreds of her 2.1 million followers took to the comments section to compliment Lais on her jaw-dropping display.

“Perfection,” one person wrote, while another said she was “gorgeous.”

“Do you even know how simply sensationally stunning and beautiful you are! Truly lost for words!” commented a third.

Lais’ new bikini snap is only the latest sizzling look to grace her Instagram page. Earlier this month, the model shared a slew of shots from her spread in this year’s edition of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition that certainly brought the heat. In one shot, Lais posed with her backside to the camera as she walked into the ocean, showing off her booty in a barely-there thong one-piece that sent her fans into a frenzy.