Khloe Kardashian Reportedly Feels ‘Betrayed’ By Lamar Odom After He Claims She Beat Up Stripper

Khloe Kardashian’s ex-husband Lamar Odom has been making major headlines. The Los Angeles Lakers player’s latest memoir is a tell-all one. As The Daily Mail reported yesterday, Darkness to Light explicitly details Odom’s infidelity and his allegations that his former wife was violent toward sex workers.

Khloe is now said to be feeling “betrayed” by Lamar, as Hollywood Life reports on May 29. A source close to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has told the media outlet that Khloe hasn’t warmed to her ex airing the couple’s dirty laundry.

“It’s one thing after another for Khloe. Lamar has betrayed her all over again and it couldn’t have happened at a worse time. Khloe’s very hurt,” the source said.

The media outlet stated that the Good American founder feels “betrayed” by her ex’s revelations.

“Khloe hates that she has to answer questions that Lamar’s book is raising, and that she has to relive horrible moments from her life now that Lamar is bringing things back up,” a separate source told Hollywood Life.

The media outlet was also told that Odom is making the most of Khloe’s famous status to “try to get attention.” Odom’s memoir claimed that Khloe “beat [the] sh*t out of” a stripper, as The Inquisitr reported yesterday.

The 39-year-old basketball player married Khloe in 2009. The couple separated in 2013 before their divorce was finalized in 2016. Lamar appears to have been candid regarding his infidelity. His recollections of Khloe and her mother Kris Jenner bursting into a hotel room where Odom was with “naked women” has been chronicled in his memoir. That said, Darkness To Light does make allegations toward the mother of one. With a specific outline on Khloe’s physical aggression toward one of the women Odom was with at The Hotel Roosevelt, Khloe now sees her name dragged into the public eye.

Hollywood Life also stated that Khloe is aware of the book’s effect, but that she’s set to “take the high road” until the frenzy dies down.

Following her divorce from Odom, Khloe dated other basketball players, including James Harden and Tristan Thompson. Both ended in cheating scandals. Fresher in fans’ minds is Khloe’s 2019 split from Thompson. The couple shares a daughter named True. While Khloe appeared to keep Tristan in her life following his April 2018 cheating scandal, her attitude changed this year following a scandal with model Jordyn Woods. True is being co-parented, but she is mostly seen with her mother.

Fans wishing to stay up to date on Khloe should tune into weekly episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.