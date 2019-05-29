Bebe Rexha Displays Eye-Catching, Sparkly Leotard And Fishnet Tights Ahead Of New Single Release

Bebe Rexha took to Instagram to announce she has a new single being released on Friday, May 31. The Chainsmokers official account, as well as Rexha’s, have uploaded a mini clip of the song, the music video, and also the release date. The track is titled “Call You Mine” and will be included on The Chainsmokers’ new record, World War Joy, according to Billboard.

The “I’m A Mess” singer uploaded a photo of herself in an eye-catching, all-black outfit, which she is wearing in the music video. Bebe is wearing a sparkly leotard which shows off her shape perfectly. She accessorized the top half with a black fur jacket to give it that finishing touch. She is wearing fishnet tights and a sparkly tiara on top of her light pink hair. Rexha’s chest has been left bare so her long necklace with dangling stars can be the main focus. Her black earrings with jeweled details on them appear to be very large and shaped like a diamond.

In less than an hour, the upload received a lot of attention from her followers who both thought she looked incredible and couldn’t wait for new music.

“Can’t wait to this Friday,” a fan page wrote.

“I’m sooo excited and can’t wait to hear the new song,” another wrote.

“Are you even real?” a user questioned, in awe of her beauty.

The image achieved over 75,000 likes in 50 minutes.

Her last release “Last Hurrah” has racked up over 84 million streams on Spotify and over 52 million views for its official music video on YouTube.

Rexha won Country Song of the Year for her huge collaboration with Florida Georgia Line on “Meant To Be” at the iHeartRadio Music Awards last month. In February, Bebe was nominated for her first two Grammy Awards. She was up for Best New Artist and Best Country Duo/Group Performance for her collaboration with Florida Georgia Line on “Meant To Be.”

In total, The Chainsmokers have been nominated for four Grammy Awards. They won Best Dance Recording for “Don’t Let Me Down” in 2017. The duo has created many hit singles over the years. Their collaboration with Halsey, “Closer,” topped the charts in over 10 countries. Other features include Coldplay, Daya, 5 Seconds of Summer, and Ty Dolla $ign to name a few.

Bebe hasn’t been short of collaborations over the years as she has teamed up with Martin Garrix, Nicki Minaj, David Guetta, and Florida Georgia Line.

This release will not be the first time The Chainsmokers and Rexha have worked together. In 2014, the producers remixed her “I Can’t Stop Drinking About You” single.