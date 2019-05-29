‘Black Widow’ Set Photos Leak, Scarlett Johansson Spotted Filming In Norway

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Avengers: Endgame.

Black Widow has officially begun filming in Norway, and Scarlett Johansson has been spotted on set. According to Screen Rant, the first set photos from the film have been revealed, courtesy of Norwegian website, Dagbladet. Scarlett and the rest of the cast and crew are hard at work in Sæbø, filming what is rumored to be the next MCU film after Spider-Man: Far From Home this June.

In the new photos, Scarlett’s Natasha Romanoff is sporting her notorious red locks which are quite lengthy down her back. The look is quite reminiscent of her hair’s length in Iron Man 2 when the character first debuted. Natasha also donned long red and blonde hair in Avengers: Endgame after the five-year time jump.

There were a few leaked photos from the set, most of which took place on an old ship. Snapshots were also taken of the cast’s trailers which featured the name of the film in Norwegian.

There has been much speculation about where the Black Widow film will fit on the MCU timeline and the only hint fans have is from the events of Avengers: Endgame. Natasha ultimately met her demise in the film, after she sacrificed herself so the team could obtain the Soul Stone.

This means Black Widow will take place in the past, and Natasha’s hair length could rule out some potential time periods. Some were speculating the movie would take place during the five-year time jump between Avengers 3 and Avengers 4, but her hair length is too close to that of Endgame, meaning it isn’t likely.

Some also believe the film will happen after Captain America: The Winter Soldier when Steve Rogers, Sam Wilson, Nick Fury, and Natasha go their separate ways on different missions.

Loading...

In the Black Widow film, some are hoping Natasha interacts with Bucky Barnes, after making a comment to him in Captain America: Civil War which still has no context behind it. After the Winter Soldier breaks out of a holding facility, he battles against Natasha and while he chokes her she says “Do you at least remember me?”

The film could be a complete prequel altogether, focusing on Natasha’s recruitment as a Russian spy and how she eventually came to work with Nick Fury and SHIELD. Natasha’s past was teased in Avengers: Age of Ultron during a flashback sequence that was triggered by Scarlet Witch.

Black Widow is expected to debut in 2020.