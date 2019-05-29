Lamar Odom Says Khloe Kardashian ‘Doesn’t Deserve’ The Drama With Tristan Thompson

Lamar Odom is feeling sympathetic towards his ex-wife Khloe Kardashian following her split from Tristan Thompson. The former NBA star spoke to Entertainment Tonight recently about his new tell-all book, Darkness to Light, which details his frightening past of substance abuse, family loss, hospitalization, cheating scandals, and more. While on hand, he weighed in on Thompson’s cheating rumors in 2018 and earlier this year, which caused Kardashian a great deal of heartbreak and pain.

“It’s a bad situation,” he said. “She doesn’t deserve that. She’s a beautiful person from the inside out.”

Thompson, the father of Kardashian’s 1-year-old daughter True, made headlines last April when a video leaked showing the Cleveland Cavalier kissing a woman who wasn’t his girlfriend at a bar in Manhattan, New York. The two reportedly went back to a hotel together later that evening, followed by another night together.

Later, another video, reportedly from October 2017, was published. The footage showed two women getting intimate with Thompson at a nightclub in Washington, D.C., according to Harper’s Bazaar.

That same month, Kardashian gave birth to their daughter. Although she was hurt and angry about the cheating scandal, the couple remained together for the sake of their baby.

Earlier this year, Thompson was accused again of cheating on Kardashian. This time, witnesses claimed he had been looking cozy at a party with model Jordyn Woods, who had been a close friend to the Kardashian-Jenner clan, especially Kylie Jenner. Kardashian and Thompson split for good, and Woods was excommunicated from the family.

“You know, [it’s] just a man being as stupid as I was. Just a bad decision,” Odom said of Thompson’s cheating.

Odom was also accused of cheating during his marriage to Kardashian from 2009 to 2016. Rumors circulated that the former Los Angeles Laker had been unfaithful to the Good American founder in 2012 when he was spotted with another woman at a strip club. Later, in 2013, he reportedly cheated on Kardashian after a basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks.

The basketball star discusses his infidelity in his book and expresses deep regret for his actions. Additionally, he opened up about his regrets in a recent interview with People.

“I wish I could have been more of a man,” he said of the cheating scandals. “It still bothers me to this day. But regret is something we have to learn to live with.”

Darkness to Light is now available through Amazon, Target, Barnes & Noble, and more.