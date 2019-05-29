‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Katie Bock Oozes Sex Appeal Posing Topless On The Beach

Sports Illustrated model Kate Bock smoldered on the beach covered in sand in her latest Instagram post.

In the photo, the blond beauty is laying on her belly wearing nothing but the bottoms of a white bikini. Her lean body is covered with sand and purple flowers adorn her long wavy hair. Bock’s face is perfectly made up as she gives the camera a sultry gaze.

In the caption, the Canadian model explained that the photo is a behind-the-scenes look at her photo shoot from the 2019 Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition.

“Becoming a sugar cookie,” she wrote.

The Victoria’s Secret model has a long history with the magazine, as she has been featured in the famous swimsuit issue every year since 2013. The event is something she looks forward to.

In an interview with Haute Living, the blue-eyed beauty said she was proud to align herself with Sports Illustrated, adding that everyone involved with the company is willing to take risks and push boundaries.

“They encourage us to use our platforms to tell our stories and fight for causes we believe in, which is extremely important,” she said. “They were the first magazine to give models a name, encourage them to be entrepreneurs and build themselves as brands.”

Bock, 26, shared what she does to help keep her body in fabulous shape in an interview with Grazia.

“I really try to eat light and clean all year and keep my work outs pretty consistent,” adding that it can be difficult since she travels so much. However, when she’s in New York City, she does The Sculpt Society workouts, and she owns equipment from those classes, so that wherever she goes, so she can always work out.

She also works hard to stay hydrated when she is traveling and drinks a lot of coffee to keep her going when she is on the go. Because jet lag can be an issue sometimes, the model said she likes to squeeze in naps whenever and wherever she can.

The model also opened up about what life as a model is like.

“We’re alone, a lot. I think it can look like girls are always traveling with friends or other models to all these amazing locations and just hanging out. Instagram can be very misleading!”

One thing that isn’t misleading is Bock’s classic looks.

When Bock isn’t busy modeling, she enjoys spending time with her beau, NBA star Kevin Love.