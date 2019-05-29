‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Thursday: Lauren Fights For Herself

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday, May 30 bring a strong stance from Victoria while Lauren plays to win. Plus, Nick gets Rey’s help on a serious investigation — Nick’s custody of Christian could depend on it.

Victoria (Amelia Heinle) sticks to her guns, according to SheKnows Soaps. She has dealt with plenty of upheavals this year with the whole J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) drama, and now she’s back together with Billy (Jason Thompson). While she doesn’t want to get married, she has agreed to hold a commitment event with Billy.

With Victor (Eric Braeden) pulling Adam (Mark Grossman) back into the fold, Victoria is not going to allow herself to be run over at work or home. On all fronts, Victoria stays strong to ensure that her life, which is finally going well, remains on a positive path. Victoria has fought too hard and too long to allow anything else to happen.

Lauren (Tracey Bregman) plays hardball. She’s a savvy businesswoman, and Lauren always looks out for Fenmore’s best interests. She will ensure that Jack (Peter Bergman) and Jabot give Fenmore’s its due. However, she is also unwilling to allow her friend Phyllis’s (Gina Tognoni) revenge plot to undermine Fenmore’s. Lauren is a loyal friend, but she expects to receive some loyalty in return, and right now Phyllis is out for herself, and she had Lauren on high alert after some shell company questions Phyllis asked Michael (Christian LeBlanc) a while back.

Loading...

Nick (Joshua Morrow) turns to Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) for help. According to The Inquisitr, Nick offered Rey a job as head of security at Dark Horse, and he mentioned that he might also have some personal work. Now Nick puts Rey on task to keep an eye on everything Adam. Nick wants to know all about the life Adam lived while he was Spider in Las Vegas, and from the sounds of things, what Rey learns about Sharon’s (Sharon Case) devious ex gives him the upper hand with his girlfriend.

As for Nick, he’s not about to hand Christian over to Adam without a fight. He expects Rey to find damaging details that Nick can use to retain custody of the little boy he’s raised this past couple of years. Things will likely get extremely heated before all is said and done, and it looks like Rey will fall on Nick’s side with this considering that Nick is now his employer, which may make things tense with Sharon.