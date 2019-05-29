Farrah Abraham Reveals If She’d Return To ‘Teen Mom OG’ While Cast Says They’re ‘Good’ With Four Cast Members

Teen Mom OG is set to air a new season on MTV next month, but with Bristol Palin calling it quits after one season on the show, the cast is back down to four members. Bristol Palin and Cheyenne Floyd were added to the cast after Farrah Abraham was fired from the show. Next month, Catelynn Lowell, Amber Portwood, Maci Bookout, and Cheyenne Floyd will all return. Some wonder if Farrah Abraham would consider returning. According to Us Weekly, the mom of one has “enjoyed her time away.”

“I really have enjoyed my time away. I think time away helps everyone grow. If I ever came back to the show, I’m happy that I had time to go away, grow and bring something fresh to the show.”

However, the other cast members aren’t so sure an additional cast member is necessary. The cast members want to keep the cast the way it is with Catelynn Lowell and Maci Bookout giving some insight.

Catelynn says, “I’m good with just four.”

“If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it!” Maci exclaimed.

Of course, there hasn’t been any indication that MTV is looking to add a fifth cast member to the show or that they would even entertain the idea of Farrah returning. However, after the firing of Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans, a fifth cast member was reportedly added to the show in her place. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jade Cline from MTV’s Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant will reportedly join the Teen Mom 2 cast on the upcoming season.

As for Bristol leaving the show after only one season, the cast supports her decision, and Amber Portwood told Us Weekly her thoughts.

“She felt she needed to move her life forward and that’s OK. Not everybody is able to really do put your whole entire life for everybody to comment on and everybody to get to criticize you.”

The new season of Teen Mom OG will air on MTV starting June 10 and will show just how far the girls have come since they first appeared on their 16 and Pregnant episodes. As recently reported by The Inquisitr, Catelynn Lowell revealed that she hasn’t actually watched her episode of 16 and Pregnant. While the show will look back on the past 10 years, there are also new storylines for the cast members, including Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra welcoming their new daughter, Vaeda.