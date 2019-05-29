‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Catelynn Lowell Admits She Has Never Watched Her Episode Of ’16 And Pregnant’

Teen Mom OG is set to come back for an all-new season next month, and Us Weekly sat down with the cast members to talk with them about their past ten years on the show. Catelynn Lowell opened up and admitted that, despite her episode replaying multiple times on MTV over the years, she has never actually watched her Season 1 episode of 16 and Pregnant.

“To this day, I’ve never watched our 16 and Pregnant episode. I remember one time it was airing when we were 18 years old. We were folding laundry in the living room, and we both just sat there and sobbed. We were, like, ‘We need to switch this.'”

On Catelynn’s episode of 16 and Pregnant, she and her now husband Tyler Baltierra found out they were expecting a baby together. The young couple found themselves in a tough position, deciding between trying to raise their baby or place her for adoption. In the end, they chose adoption for their daughter.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Tyler Baltierra recently wrote a touching post on the birthday of their daughter. He wrote that choosing to place their daughter for adoption was the “hardest decision.” He also wrote that he and Catelynn had to watch her drive away “with the only parents that were worthy to be” hers.

Us Weekly also asked Lowell if she would do anything differently.

“I’ll say if anything, it’s regrets from being young and dumb and making not the right choice in the moment or something,” she replied.

Loading...

For the past decade, viewers have watched Catelynn and Tyler share multiple facets of their lives, including choosing adoption. They also welcomed a baby girl into their lives on New Year’s Day 2015 when their daughter Novalee was born. Later that year, the couple tied-the-knot after being together for many years.

Most recently, Catelynn and Tyler welcomed another baby into their family. Cate gave birth to the couple’s third child, a daughter, back in February. Vaeda Luma joined the Baltierra family and the couple has shared many sweet pictures of the baby girl on their social media accounts.

On the new season of Teen Mom OG, viewers will get to see Catelynn’s pregnancy and will likely get to meet the newest addition to their family. The new season of Teen Mom OG will air on MTV starting June 10, and will include Catelynn and Tyler as well as Maci Bookout, Amber Portwood, and Cheyenne Floyd.