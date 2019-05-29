‘The Challenge’ Season 34 Rumors: Updated Cast List

Warning: This article contains possible spoilers for Season 34 of The Challenge.

Season 33 of MTV’s The Challenge is officially in the books, and the cast is set to talk about the events of War of the Worlds when the reunion premieres Wednesday night. Despite the fact that there’s still plenty of drama to come regarding Season 33, fans are looking forward to what comes next on the popular franchise.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, it’s rumored that the cast of Season 34 has already departed to Thailand to begin filming. Last week, The Challenge Vevmo account reported there were 22 contestants heading to Southeast Asia, but that list has now been bumped up to 32.

The original spoiler posting contained only veterans, which sparked rumors about the season’s theme. These returning players included Johnny Bananas, Cara Maria Sorbello, Laurel Stucky, Tori Deal, Leroy Garrett, Kyle Christie, Paulie Calafiore, Wes Bergmann, Jordan Wiseley, Josh Martinez, Ashley Mitchell, Faith Stowers, Georgia Harrison, Kam Williams, Kayleigh Morris, Nany Gonzalez, Gus Smyrnios, Joss Mooney, Rogan O’Connor, Stephen Bear, Theo Campbell and Zach Nichols.

Some of the new cast members added to the roster are rookies, all of whom hail from across the pond. These newcomers include Jennifer West (Survival of the Fittest UK), Nicole Bass (Ex on the Beach UK), Tula “Big T” Fazakerley (Shipwrecked UK), Idris Virgo (Love Island), and Sean Lineker (Shipwrecked UK).

‘The Challenge: War Of The Worlds’ Season Finale Hits Ratings Highs For MTV https://t.co/LEKVL2vz6O pic.twitter.com/1hfHFQuweI — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) May 24, 2019

Rounding out the cast list are one-time and two-time Challenge competitors Turabi “Turbo” Camrikan, Da’Vonne Rogers, Zahida Allen, Natalie “Ninja” Duran, and Dee Nguyen.

Spoilers for The Challenge cast on Vevmo are typically determined by social media presence and insider information. It’s possible that Da’Vonne Rogers and Josh Martinez will be competing on the upcoming season of Big Brother, which is rumored to be an all-star season. Da’Vonne has previously commented that she is done with The Challenge but never said she would step away from Big Brother altogether.

The truth comes out about Zach and Wes ???? Don't miss The (two-hour) Challenge: War of The Worlds Reunion, Wednesday at 9/8c! ???? #TheChallenge33 pic.twitter.com/AkSTOKQRhu — The Challenge (@ChallengeMTV) May 24, 2019

Josh, who won Season 19 of Big Brother, tweeted a peace sign emoji along with a smiley face on May 20, hinting that he would be leaving for some sort of filming. He has not tweeted since, meaning he could be in Thailand or in sequester for Big Brother. Da’Vonne has recently made her tweets protected, which also might suggest she is currently filming either of the programs.

At this time, CBS and MTV have not released their official cast lists for the upcoming seasons.

The Challenge Season 34 is set to debut later this year on MTV. Big Brother Season 21 will debut on June 25 on CBS.