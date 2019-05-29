‘Dancing With The Stars’ Can Count This Former ‘American Idol’ Winner Out Of Season 28

Dancing with the Stars can count out this former winner of American Idol as ever appearing as a contestant on Season 28 of the series, which will debut in the fall of this year, and maybe even any other season thereafter.

Jordin Sparks, who won Season 6 of American Idol in 2007, said to Us Weekly that she would be “terrified” to take a role on the series.

“I’m so terrified. Give me a microphone, I am totally fine. Tell me to dance in front of an audience and I… Mm-mm,” admitted Sparks to the publication.

She revealed that the skill just doesn’t come naturally to her, explaining to Us Weekly that although she is “game for anything. I’m just… that would just terrify me.”

Sparks also said that when she put out her single “I Am Woman” and appeared on Idol in 2011, it took her a month of rehearsals for that one short performance on the reality singing competition series.

Sparks also realized that she would never be able to handle the intense weeks of rehearsal time that go into being a contestant on Dancing with the Stars. The singer is married to fitness model Dana Isaiah and the couple has one son, 1-year-old Dana Jr., and she doesn’t feel the time is right to spend so much time away from her young son for the competition.

People Magazine reported that the dance competition series will return to ABC in the fall of 2019 after a hiatus of one year. The show closed out Season 27 of its competition in November 2018. At the time, fans of the show were disappointed over the season’s winner, Bobby Bones, taking home the trophy over other celebrity dancers whom they feel were more accomplished.

The finalists in the competition were Bones and Burgess, Alexis Ren and Alan Bersten, Milo Manheim and Witney Carson, and Evanna Lynch and Keo Motsepe.

Bones won the show’s iconic glittery mirrorball alongside professional dancer Sharna Burgess. It was the pro’s first time in the winner’s circle after coming in second place several times throughout her career on the ABC competition series.

People Magazine confirmed that Burgess will return to defend her title for Season 28.

The show will announce its returning professional dancers sometime in late August and will reveal the celebrities that will attempt to score their own disco ball topped trophy this season. The show uses Instagram as its tool of choice to tease viewers as to who might be participating in the competition.

The show officially reveals its contestants during a special segment on ABC’s Good Morning America just weeks before the competition is set to begin.

Dancing with the Stars airs on ABC.