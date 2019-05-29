Ansel Elgort’s 17 Shirtless Selfies Has Instagram Fans Wondering If He’s Been Hacked

Ansel Elgort left fans a bit confused on Tuesday evening when he suddenly shared 17 shirtless selfies to his Instagram account within just 10 minutes. Was the actor hacked or just feeling really confident in himself? His followers flooded the comments section of each post with questions, concerns, and of course, a few relatable jokes.

The photos on Elgort’s Instagram feed were taken from several different angles, but mostly showed the Baby Driver star’s face and upper torso. The first few shots were taken in a mirror, showing off just a bit of Elgort’s pecs and his solemn-looking face behind his phone. Then, just minutes later, he shared several up-close photos of his face from the sides. This time, he gave the camera a smoldering gaze. Finally, Elgort ended the series with a few more oddly close-up mirror selfies, showing only his eyes staring at the mirror behind his phone.

One of the selfies gained over 500,000 likes, while others averaged around 150,000.

Elgort provided zero captions or context for the mysterious series, causing a buzz of awe and wonder among fans on Instagram and Twitter. Some concluded that the Fault in Our Stars actor had been hacked, according to Newsweek.

“So either ansel elgort got hacked on insta or he’s just mad drunk,” one user said on Twitter.

“Idk if Ansel Elgort’s insta was hacked but I’m a FAN,” another said.

Other followers figured Elgort was just “really feeling himself,” and some users found the situation totally relatable.

“When you can’t choose one, so you post them all,” one Instagram user commented.

A few of the actor’s famous friends showed equal concern and admiration for the series, Entertainment Tonight reported. Reality star Jonathan Cheban asked, “You good?” while 13 Reasons Why star Tommy Dorfman called Elgort a “babe.”

“Is this how the cool kids post now?” actress Rachel Zegler asked. “My entire feed is just your posts thank u for blessing my insomnia buddy.”

Elgort’s girlfriend, Violetta Komyshan, didn’t seem too worried about the mysterious move. In fact, she even picked out her favorite selfie.

“I think this one is the best but they’re all pretty good tbh,” she wrote.

The actor has not yet addressed his series of selfies. This was his first time posting on the Instagram account since April 26, when he shared a photo from his DJ gig in Brazil.

Elgort is set to appear on the big screen for his leading role in The Goldfinch later this year. Perhaps the selfies were a unique promotional stunt for the film?