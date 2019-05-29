‘The Young And The Restless’ Actress Kelly Kruger Suffers Heartbreaking Loss

The Young and the Restless actress Kelly Kruger, who portrays Mackenzie Browning on the show, along with her husband The Bold and the Beautiful actor Darin Brooks who brings Wyatt Spencer to life, suffered the heartbreaking loss of their dog.

In an emotional Instagram post, Kruger revealed that their dog Maddy died. The actress had the pup for the last 17 years, and the pet became an integral part of her life during that time. The post contained many beautiful photos of Kruger, Maddy, and Brooks along with a video from the pooch’s 17th birthday as well as a lengthy caption celebrating all that the dog, who Kruger called family, meant to her. She detailed their story from the beginning. At 14, Maddy lost her hearing, but the dog and the actress continued to communicate with minimal issues.

In a follow-up comment, the Mackenzie actress credited her husband with helping make Maddy’s life even better these past 10 years.

“I know she wouldn’t have made it happily the way she did if it wasn’t for Darin. He took such good care of her and loved her so much. He was the best doggie dad to her for the last ten years. She was so lucky, and she knew it.”

Kruger’s Y&R co-stars chimed in with their condolences. Paul Williams actor Doug Davidson gave support and remembered his special dog and the overwhelming sense of loss he felt when the beloved pet passed. Tracey Bregman (Lauren Fenmore Baldwin), who lost her home to the California wildfires last year, also expressed her heartfelt sorrow.

Hunter King, who portrays Summer Newman, lost her sweet dog, Dallas, last year, and she wrote words of encouragement for Kruger and Brooks.

“I’m so sorry. Losing a dog is so hard. They are apart of us. But she’s always going to be with you. Sending you all the love and hugs.”

Melissa Ordway (Abby Newman) and Amelia Heinle (Victoria Newman) also replied with their love during this challenging time for the Brooks/Kruger household.

Recently, The Inquisitr reported that Kruger and Brooks are expecting their first child together — a baby girl. The actress has given her followers beautiful glimpses throughout her pregnancy on her Instagram account, including her gender reveal party where she and her husband took some lovely pictures with Maddy just a few weeks ago.

The Inquisitr sends its deepest condolences to Kruger and Brooks at this difficult time.