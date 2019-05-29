‘The Young And The Restless’ Actress Kelly Kruger Suffers Heartbreaking Loss

The Young and the Restless actress Kelly Kruger, who portrays Mackenzie Browning on the show, along with her husband The Bold and the Beautiful actor Darin Brooks who brings Wyatt Spencer to life, suffered the heartbreaking loss of their dog.
In an emotional Instagram post, Kruger revealed that their dog Maddy died. The actress had the pup for the last 17 years, and the pet became an integral part of her life during that time. The post contained many beautiful photos of Kruger, Maddy, and Brooks along with a video from the pooch’s 17th birthday as well as a lengthy caption celebrating all that the dog, who Kruger called family, meant to her. She detailed their story from the beginning. At 14, Maddy lost her hearing, but the dog and the actress continued to communicate with minimal issues.
In a follow-up comment, the Mackenzie actress credited her husband with helping make Maddy’s life even better these past 10 years.
“I know she wouldn’t have made it happily the way she did if it wasn’t for Darin. He took such good care of her and loved her so much. He was the best doggie dad to her for the last ten years. She was so lucky, and she knew it.”
This is the hardest. I have been trying to find the words to best communicate just who Maddy was to us and what she has brought to our lives. If you have followed me for awhile then you know how special this dog was and how much she meant to us. I can’t say goodbye to her and my heart is shattered. She lived an incredible life. She lived past 17 and even though her body got old her spirit never did. She had so much life in her and I want to celebrate that. I want to celebrate her incredible life and not be so sad. It’s just so hard. Maddy has been by my side for 17 years. The day I got her, she walked right up to me and straight into my arms. There were 5 other dogs there and none of them woke up but she just jumped up and walked up to me and into my arms. She stayed that way until the very end. There was no question that we belonged together. She was my best friend. My family. She got me through some of the hardest times of my life, always making me laugh and distracting me from anything bad. She was so smart and so so special. She was there for the best moments of our lives and we are so lucky we have those memories. When Maddy lost her hearing at 14 I was devastated. Somehow though, she still heard me. We communicated perfectly so I never stopped speaking to her. She always knew the second my feet hit the floor in the morning no matter how quiet I was. I’d tell her to come to me and she would. She would know the second I got home even though she was in the bedroom. This dog was not just a dog she was a part of me and now a part of me is gone. I miss her at my feet in the kitchen hoping food will drop, following me to pee, barking for food, chasing her ball and then just barking at it, chewing on her toys, running in the yard, cuddling on the couch (I miss that the most) sleeping next to me. I just miss her. I miss her smell even though being pregnant, it was so hard for me to have her on me because her blended fish diet got all over her fur and the smell made me gag. But I didn’t care. I miss it. I miss holding her. Whenever my heart would hurt in the past, I just picked her up and held her and it made everything feel better. I just wish I could hold he
Kruger’s Y&R co-stars chimed in with their condolences. Paul Williams actor Doug Davidson gave support and remembered his special dog and the overwhelming sense of loss he felt when the beloved pet passed. Tracey Bregman (Lauren Fenmore Baldwin), who lost her home to the California wildfires last year, also expressed her heartfelt sorrow.
Hunter King, who portrays Summer Newman, lost her sweet dog, Dallas, last year, and she wrote words of encouragement for Kruger and Brooks.
“I’m so sorry. Losing a dog is so hard. They are apart of us. But she’s always going to be with you. Sending you all the love and hugs.”
Melissa Ordway (Abby Newman) and Amelia Heinle (Victoria Newman) also replied with their love during this challenging time for the Brooks/Kruger household.
Recently, The Inquisitr reported that Kruger and Brooks are expecting their first child together — a baby girl. The actress has given her followers beautiful glimpses throughout her pregnancy on her Instagram account, including her gender reveal party where she and her husband took some lovely pictures with Maddy just a few weeks ago.
The Inquisitr sends its deepest condolences to Kruger and Brooks at this difficult time.