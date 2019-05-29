‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Wyatt Questions Flo About Phoebe’s Father

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) has a few pressing questions for Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden). It appears as if Flo is not as transparent as Wyatt would have believed and that he is in for a big shock when the truth eventually comes out.

Wyatt and Flo are alone at the Forrester mansion. After taking a dip in the pool and enjoying some takeouts, the two made love. This was the first time that the couple had sex since they dated in Las Vegas.

Now that they have taken their relationship to the next level, Wyatt wants to know more about his current fling. One thing which has been weighing heavily on his mind is the fact that Flo supposedly gave her baby up for adoption. The fact that Flo is Phoebe’s (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) biological mother raises a lot of questions for Wyatt.

The Bold and the Beautiful fans will remember that on the day that Flo and Wyatt ran into each other at the bar, he asked her if she had any children. She told Wyatt that she did not and he went on to invite her for dinner that evening. However, when she ran into Hope on that same day, Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) introduced her as Phoebe’s birth mom.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Flo and Wyatt take their relationship to the next level. pic.twitter.com/sUaikhojFZ — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) May 29, 2019

Imagine Flo’s surprise when Hope arrived at Wyatt’s dinner party and told everyone that she was Phoebe’s birth mother. At the time Wyatt did not understand why Flo had initially told him that she did not have any children. B&B fans will remember that he said that the Flo he knew would never have given her child away. He eventually accepted that she may have been too embarrassed to admit that she had given her child up for adoption.

Flo and Wyatt take full advantage of having the Forrester Mansion to themselves. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/10LnzXET5K #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/qNLaeUbIQG — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) May 28, 2019

Loading...

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, per She Knows Soaps, tease that he will want to discuss Flo’s past. Wyatt wants to know what happened to Phoebe’s birth father and why she gave her daughter up for adoption. Of course, Flo does not want to discuss Phoebe and further dig her grave. But, she will need to think of answers to satisfy Wyatt’s curiosity or he may become suspicious. The last thing she wants is for him to find out that Phoebe is Beth and how she passed off the baby as her own.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.