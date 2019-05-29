Nicole Scherzinger Sizzles While Showing Off Abs & Legs In Hot Red Outfit

Nicole Scherzinger has really been feeling herself on social media lately — and with a body like that, can you even blame her?

As fans of the former Pussycat Doll singer know, Nicole has been living in Australia for the time being as she films episodes for Australia’s Got Talent. But when she’s not sitting behind the judge’s chair on the show, Scherzinger is rocking one sexy outfit after another. In the most recent update posted for her nearly 4 million Instagram followers, the 40-year-old shared three sizzling new photos.

The first snap in the series shows the black-haired bombshell standing right next to a graffiti wall with her incredible figure on full display. In the photo, Scherzinger rocks a tiny red crop top that leaves little to the imagination, showing off her toned abs for the camera. The singer flashes quite a bit of leg on the bottom of her outfit, which features a sexy, thigh-high slit.

Nic completes the almost all-red look with a pair of strappy black high-heels and wears her long, dark locks down and waved. The second photo in the series shows Scherzinger in a similar all-red outfit, only this time, she’s striking a slightly different pose. In this particular snapshot, the stunner shows her full face to the camera and she looks nothing short of stunning, as she rocks a beautiful face complete with mascara, blush, highlighter, and of course, some vibrant red lipstick.

The last image in the series of three shows Nicole standing in the middle of two multi-colored walls in an alley while spreading her legs open and striking a pose for the camera. Since the gorgeous photos went live on her account, they have earned the 40-year-old rave reviews, amassing 46,000 likes and well over 400 comments. Of course, the overwhelming majority of fans took to the post to let the singer know how amazing she looks.

“Thank you for being so uplifting and inspiring, it means so much,” one follower commented with a few emojis.

“Girl, thanks for inspiring me!!!! You have no idea how much you help us. I do not know how to thank you! I love you!” a second wrote.

Loading...

“Love this outfit on you,” another follower commented with two red heart emojis.

A few moments after her first post, Nicole delighted her fans by sharing a few more up-close and personal photos, offering a closer look at her stunning face. At the age of 40, it’s safe to say that Nicole is looking better than ever!