‘General Hospital’ Summer Spoiler: A Familiar Face From The Past Returns To Port Charles

A surprise visit from someone from the past will bring on more drama in Port Charles.

There are new recent developments coming your way on General Hospital. Spoilers are coming in fast and furious as to what kind of sizzling summer it will be in Port Charles. One hot detail reveals that someone from the past will be coming back into town. This person will somehow impact many people’s lives. Who could it be?

There are several hints that makes General Hospital fans curious as to who this secret visitor will be. One such spoiler indicates that a ‘blast from the past’ will be hitting Port Charles very soon. According to TV Insider, this person who is slated to return will have ties to Jasper Jacks (Jax) and will impact his life. There are no other details on who it is or why they are back, but it sounds like this will be an interesting story line.

Jax has just returned to town to see his daughter, Josslyn, after the loss of Oscar. But her dad is planning on staying for a while and that could certainly cause a little chaos in the lives of Sonny and Carly. He is expected to have some type of new business transaction that will keep him in Port Charles longer than expected.

There are other spoilers that may just tie into this person as well. SheKnows Soaps tease that Sonny and Carly will be getting a surprise visitor. Is this the same individual as the one who will be interacting with Jax? There is a good possibility that they are one in the same since the threesome are connected in more ways that one.

.@TVInsider has the scoop on everything that's happening in Port Charles this summer. Check it out! CLICK TO READ: https://t.co/jzkKgYrSyv #GH pic.twitter.com/ulKkgCbeAI — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) May 28, 2019

There are many rumors swirling on these summer spoilers as General Hospital viewers try to guess on who will be coming back and whose lives will be affected by it. Many are hoping that this familiar face from the past will be Skye Chandler Quartermaine, played by Robin Christopher. The red-haired beauty was once married to Jax, so that is a strong possibility.

There is also a spoiler that indicates that someone new will be involved in the teen scene with Josslyn, Cameron, and Trina this summer. It sounds like a possible love triangle. Fans just assumed that there would be a new guy in Josslyn’s life who would compete with Cameron for her attention. However, it could be another girl who enters the picture to be paired with Cam.

I could not be prouder of this guy right here, @LiptonWilliam now the world knows how amazingly talented you really are????!! #GH #NursesBall2019 pic.twitter.com/H3MVWCp2MI — Eden McCoy (@RealEdenMccoy) May 21, 2019

There is a curious tweet that was posted that mentioned how Skye’s daughter, Lila Rae, is headed to PC. It’s not official, but all of these spoilers sure give a strong hint that Skye is the surprise visitor and she brings along Lila Rae to be involved with the teens. These are just rumors for now until something official is announced.

Who is the blast from the past visitor going to be? Stay tuned for more General Hospital updates as more details become available.