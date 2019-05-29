Kim Kardashian Wears Religious Sweatpants Following Rumors Kanye West Wants To Start ‘Own Church’

Kim Kardashian was spotted in some very religious-looking gear. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was photographed stepping out of a car in Calabasas, California, yesterday. As The Daily Mail reports on May 29, Kim was making a statement from her wardrobe to her hair.

Kim’s gray sweatpants came printed with various words. They included a horizontally-placed “Trust God” near the waist, plus letters spelling out “Holy Spirit” down the leg. The athleisurewear also appeared to include words centering around freedom and “today.” As The Daily Mail reports, the bottoms are from Kim’s husband Kanye West’s custom Yeezy designs. These stem from West’s evangelical “Church Clothes” collection that sold well at this year’s Coachella festival. Yesterday’s outing also proved a headline-maker for Kim’s new hair debut. The KKW Beauty founder was photographed with a stylish dark bob – Kim’s recent looks have seen her with near-waist-length hair.

It’s been just over a month since People reported the Ye rapper is “considering starting a church.”

“He has talked about starting his own church, and what exactly that would be,” a source told the magazine.

“It wouldn’t be the traditional, 3-hymns-and-a-sermon thing. Instead, it would be a way to point people to Jesus through the arts and through a community of people who love and care for each other,” they added.

Rumors surrounding Kanye’s reported interest in founding his own worship house spiked after his Coachella “Sunday Service.” The spiritual, gospel-centric music display was live-streamed on YouTube and attended by a 50,000-strong crowd. The Kardashians have been attending smaller, more intimate “Sunday Service” events for months now. Kim and her sisters Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian attended one last weekend.

Religion also appears to have factored into Kim and Kanye’s choice of baby name. On May 10, the couple welcomed their fourth child via a surrogate. Their newborn son is named Psalm West.

Kim is known for supporting her husband. Be it via attending his concerts, “Sunday Service,” or wearing his Yeezy clothing lines, this mother of four appears to stand by her man. Donning Yeezy clothing yesterday seemed to be another example of it. Kim paired her Yeezy lowers with a stomach-flashing cropped top.

As The Inquisitr reported on April 30, Kim would support Kanye were he to start his own church. That said, she wouldn’t be “a traditional pastor’s wife.”

Stylish as ever, if a little religious, Kim turned heads in her latest look. Fans wishing to see more of Kim, Kanye, and their growing brood should tune into weekly episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.