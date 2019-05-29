Charli XCX Flaunts Her Body In A Skimpy Yellow Bikini To Promote Her New Single

Charli XCX took to Instagram earlier today to share a series of photos with her fans, which show her in a tiny, skimpy yellow bikini.

The British singer-songwriter appears to be abroad — somewhere really warm — as she is lying down, showing off her body on full display, potentially trying to catch a tan.

For the caption, XCX mentions that major labels have scientifically proven that if you post an image of yourself in a bikini, your song will increase by 10% in streams. We aren’t sure whether she is joking or being serious — what is clear is that she demands all her 3.1 million followers to support her latest single, “Blame It On Your Love,” which features Lizzo. Something she did joke about was that she was going to drop her own bikini line, which to be fair, wouldn’t be a bad idea.

Within a few weeks, the new song got off to a good start and has already racked up over 5 million Spotify streams worldwide.

In less than an hour, the photo has been liked over 30,000 times and praised by users in the comment section, who write that XCX looks incredible.

“Hold up lemme buy a two-piece,” Lil Boom wrote.

“Flexing on us with all ur perfection,” one fan shared.

“oooh Charli god blessed you!!!!” another said.

Recently, The Inquisitr reported Charli’s and Diplo’s remix of the Spice Girls debut single, “Wannabe” leaking ahead of their reunion tour. The new version, titled “Spicy,” also features French producer Herve Pagez. Information about remix had been very low-key until it leaked. On Twitter, she announced the single will be released May 30.

Over the weekend, Charli joined Miley Cyrus on stage at Radio 1’s Big Weekend during her “We Can’t Stop” performance, per The Inquisitr.

Cyrus joked in the middle of the performance on Charli’s lack of clothing.

“Finally someone who wears less clothing than me,” she said laughing.

The set wouldn’t be complete without some twerking involved. Charli twerked while Cyrus slapped her behind while chanting “Go Charli!” The two looked like they were having the time of their life and the crowd was very entertained.

If “Blame It On Your Love” wasn’t enough to keep you satisfied, you’ll be glad to hear that there will be a lot more releases coming from Charli very soon. Last week, she told her fans that she plans to release a lot of music over the next five months, which The Inquisitr previously announced.

On Twitter, Charli XCX has over 3.3 million followers, where she regularly interacts with her fans, calling them “angels.”