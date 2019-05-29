‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Thursday, May 29: Flo & Zoe Realize The Consequences Of Their Actions

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, May 30, reveal that Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) and Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) will have a hefty decision to make, per Highlight Hollywood. They know that Hope Logan’s (Annika Noelle) baby is alive and well. However, they have too much to lose if the truth comes out.

Flo is afraid that she will lose the life she has created for herself since coming to Los Angeles. She has just found out that she is a Logan, and will be sad to lose the people who welcomed her into their family. Quinn (Rena Sofer) and Eric Forrester (John McCook) also invited her and her mother into their home. She has made herself cozy in the mansion and it’s definitely a step-up from the apartment that she was living in.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that Flo is especially afraid of losing Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks). They have just rekindled their love and she is thrilled at having a chance with him. They recently made love in the Forrester mansion and it seems as if Wyatt is also falling hard for her. However, Flo knows that Wyatt values honesty. She knows that he won’t tolerate the fact that she played such a huge role in disguising Phoebe’s (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) real identity.

Zoe is also scared that the truth will come out. It was her father, Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady), who swapped the babies at birth. She doesn’t want her father to go to prison. She also knows that she could also spend some time in jail because she never came forward with the truth.

The model and the newly-appointed consultant will hash it out at Forrester Creations. Flo feels terrible because she knows that Hope and Liam will end their marriage due to their actions. The consequences of not coming forward with the truth will be a failed marriage between two people who love each other.

Flo and Zoe will weigh the pros and cons of coming clean. They know that they need to tell Hope that her baby is alive, but they also don’t want to face the consequences of their actions. However, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Xander Avant (Adain Bradley) will overhear their conversation. He will realize that Beth is not dead and demand some answers from Zoe.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.