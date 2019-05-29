Thomas Markle Calls New ‘Harry & Meghan’ Movie On Lifetime ‘Dumb Fiction’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have had an eventful two years. The duo revealed they were dating, quickly marked their engagement, then were married in a royal wedding that was watched around the world. Recently, they welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Archibald “Archie” Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. Archie arrived about a year after the royal duo’s memorable wedding.

Given that Lifetime made a movie about the duo’s courtship, Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance, it only makes sense that the network would want to create a fictional version of life leading up to the big day. Thus, the channel created Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal, which premiered over Memorial Day weekend. There’s one person who wasn’t a fan of the movie, though — Thomas Markle, Meghan Markle’s father.

TMZ reported that Thomas Markle had several negative things to say about the movie and the way he was portrayed in it, ultimately calling it “dumb fiction.” He shared with TMZ that he felt personally attacked by Lifetime’s portrayal of him, and was disappointed by how the situation was portrayed.

Thomas Markle was upset was because the movie portrays his decision to not attend his daughter’s wedding to Prince Harry, scripting scenes that cover the situation. Given how outspoken Markle has been with the press before, it’s not surprising that he would want to speak out about how he came across in the film.

What makes Thomas Markle’s attitude to the press more noteworthy is the fact that he’s the only parent in the duo’s life who is speaking to the press in that manner. Meghan Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, attended the wedding and has been by her daughter’s side through it all, including Archie’s birth. And, Prince Charles walked Markle down the aisle on her big day when her own father was not able to attend.

Loading...

Many will remember the controversial interview that Thomas Markle had with Mail on Sunday, in which he shared all the dirt on what was happening with him and the royal family — from his perspective.

“I tell you, I’ve just about reached my limit with Meghan and the Royal Family. They want me to be silent, they want me to just go away. But I won’t be silenced. I refuse to stay quiet. What riles me is Meghan’s sense of superiority. She’d be nothing without me. I made her the Duchess she is today. Everything that Meghan is, I made her.”

Any fictional interpretations of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s courtship and relationship are obviously scripted, with details added for drama. However, Thomas Markle’s comments add a level of drama all their own.