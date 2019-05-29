Thursday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Hope Pays The Price

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, May 30, reveal that Hope (Annika Noelle) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) will say goodbye to each other. The couple decided to end their marriage at Hope’s request. Liam no longer wanted to see his wife in pain and he gave her the freedom she wanted — at a price.

Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) forged a letter from Caroline. The missive stated what Caroline wanted for her son in the event of her death. She supposedly said that she had to believe that somewhere, there was a mother who needed a child who would love Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri) the way that she did. Hope decided that Caroline must have been talking about her. She made up her mind to be a mother to Douglas.

She told Liam her reasons for ending her marriage. Even though Liam did not agree with Hope’s reasons, he agreed to let her go. However, he told her that he wanted one last night as husband and wife with her. Hope agreed to Liam’s terms and will pay the price so that she can fulfill her desire to be a mother.

Hope and Liam will enjoy their final evening in the cabin. They start off the night by imagining what their life would have been like if Beth had made it. It’s a bittersweet moment for the couple as they remember the daughter that they never had. They once vowed that they would never forget her and that she would always be a part of their lives.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, per Highlight Hollywood, indicates that Liam will prepare a romantic evening for the two of them. B&B fans will remember that they had a staycation instead of a honeymoon. On that occasion, Liam also hauled out the candles and the flowers to transform their small space into something special.

The two will then affirm their love for each other before making love. It will be an emotional evening as they realize that they will never share a marital bed again. They will make the most of their last night together.

Many The Bold and the Beautiful fans are already speculating that Hope may fall pregnant typical soap opera style. But she wanted to end their union, and making love — and a possible baby — may be the price she has to pay. By the time that she finds out, they may already be romantically involved with other people. Coupled with the fact that they will soon find out that Phoebe is Beth, Hope and Liam’s story is far from finished.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.