Alesha Dixon Flaunts Baby Bump After Revealing She’s Pregnant On ‘Britain’s Got Talent’

Britain’s Got Talent judge Alesha Dixon announced the news that she was expecting her second child on the show earlier week, per The Inquisitr. After hosts Ant and Dec said she was expecting, Dixon confirmed the news when sitting with the other panelists — David Walliams, Amanda Holden, and Simon Cowell.

“It’s a lovely place to celebrate it,” she shared with the audience on Monday night at the Hammersmith Apollo, London, where the show was being filmed.

The Daily Mail noted some Twitter reactions to the big news.

“Alesha Dixon looks completely incredible pregnant,” one user wrote, praising the entertainer.

“Congratulations to former Strictly judge Alesha Dixon who has announced the news that she is pregnant during the first semi-final for Britain’s Got Talent,” another fan shared.

Since the announcement, Dixon has not been hiding her bump anymore. In a recent Instagram upload, the “Breathe Slow” hitmaker is flaunting her shape in a beautiful gown designed by Michael Costello. The garment is low cut on the top half and the rest covers the of her body, including her arms. Her bump is on full show and it’s clear that she is glowing.

Within 16 hours of posting, the image has been liked by over 36,000 users.

Alesha is no stranger to the pregnancy experience — in 2013, she gave birth to her first child, Azura Sienna Ononye. Now, she and her husband, Azuka Ononye, are expecting baby No. 2 later this year. No word on whether they will be having another daughter or their first son.

Dixon rose to fame in 2001, when she was a member of U.K. girl group Mis-Teeq. They released two studio albums — Lickin’ On Both Sides and Eye Candy — which both entered the top 10 in the U.K.

In total, Mis-Teeq achieved seven top 10 singles in the U.K. “Scandalous” became their second single to peak at No. 2 in the U.K., and their first to reach the top 40 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100.

Since the group, Alesha embarked on a solo career. Her debut album, Fired Up, was released exclusively to Japan. Her second album, The Alesha Show, enjoyed a lot of success. Released in 2008, the album remains her most successful commercial effort. The lead single, “The Boy Does Nothing,” was a European smash, topping the charts in the Czech Republic, peaking at No. 2 in Finland and in France, and reaching No. 5 in the U.K. The follow-up single, “Breathe Slow,” remains her highest-charting single in the U.K., peaking at No. 3. The song earned Alesha a BRIT Award nomination for Best British Single in 2010. The album charted at No. 11 and has been certified platinum.

Since then, Alesha Dixon has released two more studio albums — The Entertainer and Do It for Love.

Aside from her musical career, Alesha is also known for her TV work. In 2007, she won Strictly Come Dancing — and became a judge on the show in 2009. In 2012, she left the show to became a panelist on Britain’s Got Talent.