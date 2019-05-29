Meghan Markle Has Found Her California Roots On The Grounds Of Frogmore Cottage

Meghan Markle has reportedly found her California roots on the grounds of the new home she shares with Prince Harry, Frogmore Cottage.

People Magazine reported that the former actress and star of Suits discovered two towering redwood trees in a lush area of a garden near Frogmore House. Redwood trees are synonymous with Meghan’s home state of California. The garden is within walking distance of the couple’s cottage.

Mother Nature Network reported that redwood trees are generally only found in specific areas of California and one remote area of central China. The site reported that there are coast redwoods, which are found on the west coast, from California’s Big Sur to southern Oregon. Then there is the giant Sequoia variety, which grows in California’s Sierra Nevada range. The dawn redwood is found only in a remote area of central China.

People noted that one of the trees on the Frogmore House land is more than 160-years-old. The second tree is around 30-years-old. Although the royals live on the expansive property in Windsor, the gardens of Frogmore House are reportedly open to visitors three times a year.

Markle left her home state of California and America behind when she accepted Prince Harry’s marriage proposal in November 2017. Since that time, Markle has lived in England with Harry. First, the couple lived together at the prince’s cottage on the grounds of Kensington Palace near Harry’s brother Prince William, his wife Kate Middleton, and their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

After the couple married in May 2018, Markle and Prince Harry remained on the property of Kensington Palace as they navigated their first year of marriage in the public eye. The couple announced they were expecting their first child together in October 2018 shortly after they left on a royal visit to Australia.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to share a new photograph from their Wedding Reception at Frogmore House on 19th May. The photograph, which features on Their Royal Highnesses’ Christmas card, was taken by photographer Chris Allerton. pic.twitter.com/PQPUuRwnIj — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 14, 2018

Markle and Prince Harry reportedly planned the move to Frogmore Cottage after learning they were expecting, hoping that the home would allow them privacy for their young family.

After months of renovations, the couple moved into their new home in April 2019, just one month before welcoming their son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor to the world on May 6.

Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle, December 2017. pic.twitter.com/WHIMNNZzto — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 21, 2017

The grounds of Frogmore House and Cottage hold a special place in the collective heart of the couple. It is where they took their official engagement portraits shortly after announcing their intent to wed. Frogmore House is also the place where the duo held a private reception for family and friends the evening of their wedding day following a more formal reception held at Kensington Palace and hosted by Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth.