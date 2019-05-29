Netflix Takes Stand Against Georgia’s Abortion Restrictions, Rethinks Using The State As A Filming Location

Streaming giant Netflix has taken a stand against the state of Georgia’s abortion restrictions, reported The Daily Mail. Netflix has used and continues to use the state as a filming location for many of its projects but is now considering pulling all projects out of the state in protest of recent abortion legislation.

Georgia recently passed a strict abortion bill that prevents women from having an abortion after a fetal heartbeat can be detected – normally around six weeks of gestation. The controversial legislation comes as part of a multi-state effort to restrict abortion rights.

Four states have already passed legislation similar to Georgia’s, while another 12 have introduced their own legislation to restrict abortion rights. The bills are expected to face legal challenges in lower courts, with anti-abortion supporters hoping that they will eventually make their way to the U.S. Supreme Court, where a conservative majority has the potential to reconsider a woman’s right to an abortion.

Netflix has specifically objected to Georgia’s new anti-abortion legislation, with chief content officer Ted Sarandos stating that the company will “rethink [their] entire investment in Georgia” if the bill goes into effect.

JUST IN: Georgia Gov. Kemp signs one of the nation's most restrictive anti-abortion bills into law, banning abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which typically occurs about 6 weeks into pregnancy; law expected to be challenged in court. pic.twitter.com/1ClzkfSNVS — MSNBC (@MSNBC) May 7, 2019

The projects currently being filmed in the state include The Liberator, Christmas on the Square, Holidate, Season 2 of Insatiable, and Season 3 of Ozark. Hit television series Stranger Things has also used Georgia cities Atlanta and Jackson as filming locations.

In Sarandos’s statement, he explained why Netflix was considering pulling out of Georgia.

“We have many women working on productions in Georgia, whose rights, along with millions of others, will be severely restricted by this law. It’s why we will work with the ACLU and others to fight it in court. Given the legislation has not yet been implemented, we’ll continue to film there — while also supporting partners and artists who choose not to. “

If Netflix decides to abandon Georgia as a filming site, the state risks losing billions of dollars in revenue.

The U.S. state is not just a filming hub for Netflix, but for the film and television industry in general. The Walking Dead by AMC was another popular show filmed in Georgia.

First TV and film productions leave Georgia over new abortion law https://t.co/UUBUfEdPCs pic.twitter.com/BG8z2vBSkZ — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 22, 2019

Several prominent Hollywood figures have also joined the boycott against Georgia following the anti-abortion legislation. Actress Alyssa Milano and renowned producer David Simon are two famous faces calling for a moratorium on producing films in Georgia.

Milano penned a letter pledging not to film in Georgia and was supported by the signatures of 50 fellow actors, including Amy Schumer, Amber Tamblyn, Alec Baldwin, and Colin Hanks.