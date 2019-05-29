John Stamos Posts Adorable Pic With His TV Son And Their Real-Life Babies

The actor still hangs out with his 'Grandfathered' son Josh Peck, only this time it's with their real-life sons.

Fatherhood is looking good on John Stamos—and his “son.” The Netflix star posted a too-cute Instagram photo with his former TV son, Grandfathered co-star Josh Peck, and their baby boys, Billy and Max.

In the photo, which has received over 75,000 likes, the TV stars and their real-life sons are lounging on a blanket, two of them with not-so-clean fingers in their mouths. John Stamos tagged the photo #maxandbilly.

Many fans took to the comments section to remark on the sweet pic and reminisce about the duo’s short-lived Fox sitcom Grandfathered. The 2015 series starred John Stamos as Jimmy Martino, a lifelong bachelor who finds out he has an adult son, Gerald (played by Josh Peck), and a baby granddaughter that he never knew about.

Fans of the canceled comedy series noted that while Grandfathered is no more, the show spawned a fabulous friendship.

“I’m sad we didn’t get to see any more Grandfathered,” one fan wrote. ” I do love seeing this awesome friendship that came from it!”

Another fan wrote, “I love that you’re beautiful boys are growing up together.”

Indeed, when Grandfathered debuted in 2015, no one imagined that four years later the fictional father-son duo would still be the best of friends and have real-life sons the same age. John Stamos is 55 years old, while his friend Josh Peck is just 32, but their timeline for fatherhood was the same.

John Stamos and his wife, Caitlin McHugh, welcomed their first child, William Christopher Stamos, in April 2018.

“From now on, the best part of me will always be my wife and my son. Welcome Billy Stamos (named after my father),” the Fuller House star announced at the time, per People .

Josh Peck, who was best known for his starring role on the Nickelodeon teen sitcom Drake and Josh before teaming up with Stamos for Grandfathered, welcomed his son, Max Milo Peck, with his wife Page O’Brien just eight months later, in December.

Ahead of baby Max’s birth, Josh Peck spoke to Entertainment Tonight about his good friend John Stamos’ new role as a father, and he hinted that he hoped to follow in his footsteps.

“Stamos is already crushing fatherhood. No joke,” Peck said of his TV dad. “Can you imagine John Stamos changing a diaper? I mean, that baby is lucky. But his son, Billy, is gorgeous and if I can get anything quite like that, I’ll be overpaid.”

Josh Peck also raved about John Stamos’ ” incredible, beautiful transition into being a dad,” and noted that fatherhood was a long time coming for the Fuller House star.

“I know that he wanted to have a kid for so long. So to watch him sort of flourish in that way has been a joy,” Peck added.