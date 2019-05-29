Behati Prinsloo Said That She And Her Husband Adam Levine Disagree On How Many Kids They Want

Supermodel Behati Prinsloo was on The Ellen DeGeneres Show this week, where she shared that she and her husband, Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine, want kids but disagree on how many they want, per Music News.

“He wants five and I thought I wanted five, but now I think maybe like three or four will be good,” the Victoria’s Secret Angel explained.

“I’m backing [up] just by one. Adam can’t have everything – I’m carrying them, you know!” she continued.

After two years of dating, the pair married in 2014. They have two daughters together so far. Their oldest, Daisy is two-years-old, and their youngest, Gio, is 15-months-old.

During the same interview with Ellen, she announced that DeGeneres suggested the name to them.

“Adam brought it to me pretty early on in my pregnancy, and he was like, ‘Ellen came up with this amazing name, Dusty,'” Prinsloo revealed.

“I was like, ‘Dusty? That is not… my parents are going to think it’s a piece of dust.'”

Behati’s family are Namibian Afrikaners and speak English as a second language. She admitted that they originally didn’t like the name but have grown to love it over the years.

On Instagram, she has over 5.8 million followers and recently posted a photo from when she was pregnant. She captioned the image explaining that being a mom is her biggest accomplishment.

“My biggest accomplishment is becoming a mom to my two beautiful girls who chose me. I LOVE YOU,” the beauty shared.

Adam Levine rose to fame in 2002 when Maroon 5 released their debut album, Songs About Jane. The album peaked at No. 6 in the U.S. and while topping the charts in Australia, New Zealand, France, and the U.K. The New York Times reported that the album had sold an estimated 10 million copies worldwide.

Their second studio album released in 2007, It Won’t Be Soon Before Long, became their first album to top the U.S. album chart and second in the U.K.

Hands All Over, Overexposed, and their latest release, Red Pill Blues, all peaked at No. 2 in the U.S., while their fifth studio album in 2014, V, became their second album to top the U.S. Billboard 200.

Earlier this year, Maroon 5 performed at the Super Bowl Halftime show. The full 12-minute performance can be watched on the official NFL YouTube channel. Rappers Big Boi and Travis Scott made a special appearance during the set. Since it’s been uploaded to YouTube, it has been watched over 12 million times.

On Adam’s personal Instagram, his account boasts over 12.1 million followers.