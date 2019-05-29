Sharon Osbourne Plans To Have A ‘New Face’ When ‘The Talk’ Returns For Fall Season

Sharon Osbourne revealed that she plans to have a new face when CBS’ The Talk returns for its Fall 2019 season.

The talk show host and wife of Ozzy Osbourne explained to her Talk co-hosts Carrie Ann Inaba, guest host Rumer Willis, Sheryl Underwood and Eve that she had already booked her appointment for a plastic surgery procedure that will take place this summer. She then explained that she would be healed up just in time to begin work on the Fall season of the series.

Page Six reported that the 66-year-old Osbourne stated on the May 28 episode of the series, “My next surgery’s booked. I’m having it in August so when we come back to film in September, I will have a new face.”

Her declaration led panelist Inaba to remark that she liked Osbourne’s current face. Not one to miss a beat, Osbourne quipped the Dancing With the Stars judge was used to it and that she would have to get used to the new one as well.

Osbourne then explained that the reason she began having plastic surgery was to “not look like her mom.”

Entertainment Tonight reported that the media personality also noted during the frank discussion that thus far, 2019 has been the toughest year of her life. Husband Ozzy Osbourne fell ill and landed in the hospital earlier this year, leading him to cancel his concert tour.

Upon his release from the hospital and upon returning home, Osbourne fell which led him to cancel the rest of his scheduled concert dates for 2019.

The aborted tour is expected to reconvene in 2020.

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne wed on July 4, 1982. The couple met when her father, Don Arden, managed Ozzy’s band, heavy metal pioneers Black Sabbath. The couple went on to have three children together; Jack, Aimee, and Kelly.

In 2016, The Talk co-host and the Black Sabbath musician separated after 33 years of marriage when it was revealed that Ozzy allegedly had an affair with his hairstylist. The couple later reconciled and renewed their vows on Mother’s Day 2017 in Las Vegas reported People Magazine.

Hello! Magazine reported that Ozzy Osbourne called their vow renewal their real wedding day because he and his wife had endured so much thus far in their life together and the renewal gave them a chance to appreciate their marriage and try again.

In fact, it was so emotional for Sharon Osbourne that she told Hello! Magazine that the renewal felt like the couple were starting their relationship all over again, 35 years after they initially tied the knot.

The couple will celebrate their 37th wedding anniversary on the Fourth of July.