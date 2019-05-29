‘Clifford, The Big Red Dog’ Adaptation To Star Jack Whitehall & ‘Big Little Lies’ Actor Darby Camp

A new movie adaptation of the book series Clifford, The Big Red Dog will start shooting in June in New York. It will star comedian Jack Whitehall and the rising star of the HBO series Big Little Lies, Darby Camp.

The Hollywood Reporter says that the live-action movie project of Clifford will be directed by Walter Becker and star British funny man Whitehall in the adult lead, and Camp, who plays Reese Witherspoon’s daughter in Big Little Lies, as the lead, Emily Elizabeth.

The beloved series of books by Norman Birdwell follows the adventures of Clifford, who starts off as a puppy and grows into a supersized red dog. The movie will see Camp as Emily, who is having trouble fitting in at school and at home, finding a puppy she names Clifford. When her dog has an “unusual growth spurt” and becomes a gigantic dog, it attracts the attention of a genetics company. Emily and her Uncle Casey (Whitehall) fight the greedy company and go on the run in New York City where Clifford helps teach everyone he meets about “unconditional love.”

In June, Camp reprises her role as Chloe MacKenzie on the HBO series, Big Little Lies, opposite Witherspoon.

Clifford, The Big Red Dog adaptation brings on Jack Whitehall and Darby Camp in two lead roles – Daily Mail https://t.co/O3Y7Rveys5 pic.twitter.com/2PyuZEKrWe — Jon W. Franklyn (@BooksByFranklyn) May 29, 2019

Jack Whitehall is best known for his stand-up comedy and has several shows on Netflix, including Jack Whitehall: Travels With My Father and Jack Whitehall: At Large.

The Daily Mail says that the producers have already chosen a November 2020 Thanksgiving release for the film as it will be a family movie for the holidays.

Americans not familiar with Jack Whitehall can also see the comedian on The Graham Norton Show on BBC America, says Brigid Brown of Anglophenia, where he has been guest hosting this month to rave reviews. Norton doesn’t let just anyone take over his post (he’s away attending the Eurovision competition), so Brown says it’s worth tuning in.

“If Norton is confident enough to hand over Graham Norton Show responsibilities to Whitehall, he must be a standup guy.”

Whitehall has been in the business since he was a child, starting at age 9 in 1997 on the British show Noah’s Ark. He took a break to attend school but returned on the television series Fresh Meat in 2011-2016. He also starred in the show and film Bad Education in 2012.

The comedian’s distinctive voice can also be recognized from Disney animated films like the 2013 hit film Frozen and the series Thunderbirds Are Go.