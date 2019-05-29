‘B&B’ Recap For Tuesday, May 28: Thomas Shocks Hope With A Kiss

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Tuesday, May 28, features Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) and Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) enjoying the house to themselves. They were slick and wet from a swim in the pool and wanted something to eat. Wyatt wanted to go out to lunch, but Flo wanted to stay in. Wyatt offered to make dessert if she cooked dinner.

However, they decided to have takeout instead. After they ate, they flirted. Wyatt reassured Flo that Sally knew that they were seeing each other, per She Knows Soaps. Flo said that she could not believe that they had been given another chance after so many years apart. Soon, they went upstairs and got rid of their clothes. She told him that she loved him and pulled him onto the bed.

At the cliff house, Hope (Annika Noelle) told Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) that she had decided to end her marriage for the children’s sake. She wanted Steffy and Liam to raise the girls together, while she would be with Douglas. Steffy reminded her stepsister that she had chosen herself and not a life with Liam. Hope begged Steffy to reason with Liam and to try and make a home with him.

Flo and Wyatt take full advantage of having the Forrester Mansion to themselves. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/10LnzXET5K #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/qNLaeUbIQG — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) May 28, 2019

After Hope left, Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) also stopped by to see his grandchildren. They were sleeping, so he decided to talk to Steffy instead. She informed him that she knew about Hope and Liam’s marriage. He tried to figure out if Steffy would take him back, and Steffy told him that Hope wanted the same thing. He stated that even though Brooke was against it, he wanted what was best for his children.

Hope was close to tears. She was alone at the cabin after ending her marriage to Liam and telling Brooke and Steffy about it. Douglas and Thomas entered the room. The little boy gave Hope a hug, per Soap Central. She told him that he gives the best hugs.

Later, Hope shared the news about her marriage with Thomas. The designer pretended that he did not know that she and Liam had decided to split up. He told her that he was glad for Douglas’s sake. He said that after Caroline’s death, he did not know if his son would ever feel a mother’s love again. Thanks to her, Douglas would have someone by his side. He shocked Hope by kissing her. She pushed him away from her and looked at him in surprise.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.