‘This Is Us’ Star Mandy Moore Arrives At Mt. Everest Base Camp

This Is Us star Mandy Moore is sharing her experience in ticking a box on her bucket list by making it to the Mt. Everest Base Camp despite the upsurge in deaths this past week.

People Magazine says that Moore, 35, has spent over a week making the trip through the Nepalese terrain to celebrate after making it to the Everest Base Camp which is 17,700 ft. above sea level. She expressed gratitude to her sponsor, Eddie Bauer and respect for nature and everything it takes to rise to the challenge.

Moore has shared her journey with fans on Instagram saying that the challenge is mental and physical.

“Traversing this terrain has its challenges. Breathing at altitude, for instance, is not easy. Besides hydration and staying nourished, breathing is THE vital key in the fight against altitude sickness. It’s also a major take-away that I will be employing back to the real world whether I’m in the midst of a tough workout or a weird day. Mind blown.”

But the actor isn’t alone as she is climbing along with friends Ashley Streicher and Chase Weideman, with the help of guide Melissa Arnot Reid. Moore says that it’s impossible not to think of those who came before her on the mountain, and particularly those who lost their lives along the way.

She said it is impossible not to feel the energy of those who came before, as there are reminders all around you when you reach the Everest Base Camp.

“The wave of emotion: respect, reverence, appreciation…that washed over us as we took in the prayer flags and yellow domed tents of base camp AND sat on the rocks regarding the chortens that dot the hillside of the Tukla Pass the day before, profoundly.”

Moore also wanted to clarify that there is a difference between what she is doing on Mt. Everest and the extreme challenge being undertaken by those heading to the summit. She said not to take away from her own journey in Nepal, but there is a huge difference between hiking to the Everest Base Camp and those “professional mountaineers and alpinists who are CLIMBING Everest.” She says that climbing to the summit takes around two months. She says she “stands in awe” of those whose training and commitment allows them to make it to the top.

Last spring Moore summitted Mt. Kilimanjaro which she says further ignited her interest in hiking and climbing, and there are more things and places on her personal list, like Fuji, Rainier and Baker.