The Jonas Brothers Announce Another Comeback Project With New Memoir, ‘Blood’

The group's comeback includes an album, movie, documentary, and now a tell-all book.

The Jonas Brothers will tell the story of their lives— and they’ll do it with the help of the author behind Motley Crue’s juicy 2001 tell-all.

Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas have signed a deal with Macmillan imprint, Feiwel and Friends, to publish their memoir, titled Blood. The Grammy-nominated trio will give fans the backstory on their young family life, origins as a band, and rise to stardom before delving into the tensions that led to their 2013 breakup and the story behind their recent return to the music scene. The musical brothers will write the memoir with The Dirt author Neil Strauss, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In a statement about the project, Joe Jonas recalled the Jersey-based brothers’ early struggles.

“We’re three brothers from New Jersey, and we were not supposed to be successful. From record labels dropping us to our dad losing his job over us, this shouldn’t have happened or lasted as long as it did. Yet here we are, more excited than ever, and we’re so grateful and ready to tell the full story of the journey we’ve had as individuals, as artists, and as family.”

Amid the book release news, social media fans seemed stunned that the Jonas Brothers have taken on yet another comeback project.

“Wait wait wait a book now???” one fan wrote on the group’s Instagram announcement.

“Is this a book???” another asked. “Y’all REALLY came for my bank account this year sheesh.”

One fan joked that the brothers might need the money after Nick Jonas’ recent wedding to Priyanka Chopra and Joe Jonas’ nuptials with Sophie Turner.

“New album, tour, documentary AND BOOK? Nick how expensive were the weddings lmao.”

The Jonas Brothers were teens when they released their first album, It’s About Time, in 2006. The brothers’ self-titled album the following year spawned the hits “Hold On” and “SOS” before the trio went on to full-on superstardom after appearing in Disney Channel’s Camp Rock films. The Jonas Brothers’ last album before their split was 2009’s Lines, Vines, and Trying Times.

But after a 10-year hiatus, the Jonas Brothers’ recent comeback has been a whirlwind for fans, with the hit single “Sucker,” a new album, upcoming tour, and a behind-the-scenes documentary. The brothers also made a surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live earlier this month.

The Amazon Prime documentary, titled Chasing Happiness, premieres June 4. Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke told THR the film is a “personal, behind-the-scenes look” at the Jonas Brothers as they reunite 10 years after their last album.

The accompanying new album, Happiness begins, is set to release on June 7, and the brothers’ North American tour will kick off in Miami on Aug. 7.

The Jonas Brothers memoir Blood is set to hit bookshelves Nov. 12 and is available for pre-order now.