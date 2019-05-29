Britney Spears Responds To Body-Shaming Trolls With Picture Of Herself Rocking A Skimpy Bikini

Britney Spears responded to some body shaming social media trolls the best way she knows how — by showing off her amazing figure in a skimpy bikini.

The singer has been inundated with rumors that she has been suffering a mental health crisis that has seeped into her social media presence, with Page Six noting that fans theorized that she has been sharing old pictures and videos on Instagram in order to hide her health issues. So Britney took to Instagram on Tuesday to post a series of shots of herself modeling a revealing attire in her mansion in what seemed to be an effort to shut them up, but it did not seem to have the desired effect.

As The Inquisitr noted, some fans believed she looked disheveled and made note of her gaunt appearance. Some said that she didn’t look healthy, while others questioned whether she might actually be going through the health crisis that had been rumored.

But Britney responded without any words, posting another picture on Instagram of herself rocking a very revealing bikini as she lounged in the pool. The picture made it clear that if there is some kind of underlying health issue, it seems to have done nothing to her famously fit physique.

The photo earned some viral attention and plenty of people who not only complimented her good looks but also defended the “Toxic” singer against her online trolls.

“Love you Britney,” one person wrote.

Loading...

While she may be putting on a happy and healthy face, Britney Spears has faced some adversity in recent weeks. Back in April, she checked into a mental health facility. At the time, Britney issued a message to fans through social media asking for privacy.

“Your love and dedication is amazing, but what I need right now is a little bit of privacy to deal with all the hard things that life is throwing my way. If you could do that, I would be forever grateful,” she wrote.

Britney checked out of the hospital before the end of the month but still has some ongoing drama. This week, a judge ruled that the singer’s restraining order against former manager Sam Lutfi would remain in place for roughly two weeks after a hearing where he claimed that the restrictions against him were too broad and unconstitutional. As ABC News noted, the restraining order claimed that Lutfi harassed the singer and her family through social media and text messages.