WWE News: The Official Return Date Of The Undertaker Announced

Next week, the "Deadman" will come back to WWE.

We all knew it was happening sooner or later, but finally, there is an exact date for the return of The Undertaker to WWE television. After not appearing at WrestleMania 35 at all, an almost two-decade streak was broken of Taker having a match at the big pay-per-view. Some had thought he was totally done and retired, but that isn’t the case at all as “The Phenom” is coming back very soon.

Last year, The Undertaker came back and teamed with Kane as the Brothers of Destruction took on D-Generation X at WWE Crown Jewel. That was in November and The Undertaker has only been seen one time since wrestling at that event in Saudi Arabia.

The night after WrestleMania 35, Taker appeared on Monday Night Raw to interrupt a concert being put on by Elias. The guitar-picking superstar said that whoever interrupted would be a dead man and well, he most certainly wasn’t wrong.

In a little over a week, Taker will return to the ring for another match and this one will be at WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia. He is going to face off against Bill Goldberg, but fans have been wondering if that will be his first appearance back on WWE television as well.

During tonight’s episode of SmackDown Live, the official Twitter account of WWE announced the true return of The Undertaker and it will happen next week.

As reported by The Inquisitr, Super ShowDown will have a number of big matches but one is going to pit two legends against one another. While it has been teased on a number of occasions over the years, this will indeed be the first-ever match between The Undertaker and Goldberg.

In tonight’s announcement by WWE, it was confirmed that The Undertaker will be at Monday Night Raw from the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas. There has been no word on if Goldberg is going to show up to face his upcoming opponent, but that would be a nice added touch.

It’s really difficult to get a firm grasp on what is going on with the career of The Undertaker at this point. After losing to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33, many thought he was retired for good and done with wrestling, but that hasn’t been the case.

Sure, he’s only had a few matches since that loss, but he most certainly not retired.

Whether he’s hanging up the boots soon or not, The Undertaker is going to wrestle Goldberg on June 7. WWE Super ShowDown is going to be huge for the fans in Saudi Arabia and around the world, but the legend is coming back a little early for everyone.