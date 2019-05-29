‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Jesse Williams Heats Up Instagram In Vacation Photo With Girlfriend, Taylour Paige

Jesse Williams seems to be having the time of his life with his girlfriend, Taylour Paige. The 37-year-old actor posted a photo of them cuddled up as they relaxed together on what appears to be a yacht. Taylour showed off her trim figure in an orange bikini top and she paired that with a lime green bucket hat. You can’t see much of Jesse since she’s leaning against him but it’s clear that he’s shirtless and looking more tanned than usual.

E! Online notes that Jesse and Taylour made their relationship public earlier this month when they both attended the Ozwald Boateng Harlem Runway Show at the Apollo Theater in New York. Taylour is an actress who’s best known for playing the lead character of VHI’s now-defunct cheerleading primetime drama Hit The Floor. As Entertainment Tonight reports, she was also on an episode of Grey’s Anatomy in 2016.

It appears that they have lots of fun together based on their photos on social media. In one of the photos from their time at the fashion show, they both have goofy smiles on their faces. There’s also a photo of them on the red carpet at that event where he’s whispering something in her ear and she’s giggling.

The Daily Mail reports that Jesse and Taylour attended model Grace Mahary’s 30th birthday party while they were in Colombia and there are additional photos of them on her Instagram page.

Loading...

As People Magazine notes, Jesse Williams is still in the midst of a divorce from his estranged wife Aryn Drake-Lee. Their relationship lasted for more than 10 years until they both filed for divorce in 2017. Jesse and Arryn have battled over custody and child support. As The Blast notes, at one point she claimed that Jesse owed $1 million for the upkeep of their kids — 5-year-old daughter Sadie and a 3-year-old son Maceo.

Arryn told People that most of the rumors about their split were untrue but she opened up about the disruptive effect that the breakup had on her life.

“When the divorce process started I had two nursing babies, and I am the one that ran our household for the 14 and a half years that he and I were together in the same house,” she said. “I knew, as the one that was really holding it all together, that I didn’t have a lot of room to fall, even though I was falling.”