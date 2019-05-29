Democrat Maxine Waters Slams Donald Trump As ‘Lying, Crooked, Tax Evader, Porn Star Fornicator’

Democrat Maxine Waters has never been one to hold her tongue when it comes to Donald Trump, and the Los Angeles Congresswoman was particularly biting on Monday as she called on him to resign or face impeachment.

Waters took to Twitter to deliver the biting criticism of Trump as a “lying, crooked, tax evader, porn star fornicator” and then told Trump he should “take his ridiculous self home, resign, and free us of what we will have to do to impeach him and throw him out of office!”

Waters has been one of the most vocal Democrats in calling for Trump’s impeachment in the wake of the Russia report that detailed efforts Trump had taken in an attempt to thwart the investigation. As Vox reported, Waters tried to rally Democrats at a closed-door caucus meeting last week, going further than many of her peers in calling for Trump’s impeachment rather than just the start of impeachment hearings.

The advocacy put Waters at odds with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who has been more reticent to call for Trump’s impeachment and has expressed concern that it could backfire on Democrats without strong support from Republicans and from the American people.

Maxine Waters has also not been shy about attacking Trump personally, as her reference to adult film star Stormy Daniels showed. Waters has frequently traded barbs with the president and in 2018 made a controversial call for supporters to give members of the Trump administration no peace in public.

A liberal activist group is ramping up pressure on Democratic congressional leaders to begin impeachment proceedings against Trump. The campaign will push group members to call, confront and lobby House Democrats to start the impeachment process. https://t.co/jIkzOMBT2E — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) May 28, 2019

The statement came after a number of Trump administration members were confronted by members of the public while at restaurants, and Waters encouraged Trump opponents to keep it up.

“You think we’re rallying now? You ain’t seen nothing yet,” Waters said, via HuffPost. “Already you have members of your Cabinet that are being booed out of restaurants… protesters taking up at their house saying ‘no peace, no sleep.'”

“If you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd and you push back on them and you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere,” she added.

The call was controversial even among Democrats, who tried to tamp down the outrage and admonish critics who bothered Trump officials in public.

Low life Trump – lying, crooked, tax evader, porn star fornicator – should take his ridiculous self home, resign, and free us of what we will have to do to impeach him and throw him out of office! — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) May 28, 2019

Maxine Waters has come under attack from Donald Trump as well, referring to her as “crazy” and an “extraordinarily low IQ person” in various Twitter attacks. Trump even went after the California Congresswoman just days after an ardent Trump supporter had mailed a bomb to her and to other perceived enemies of the president.