‘Chernobyl’ Becomes A Huge Hit For HBO After ‘Game Of Thrones’ Concludes

According to a chart on IMDb, the series is now the most popular TV show in history.

After Game of Thrones concluded, many subscribers were planning to cancel their subscriptions to HBO. However, after viewing the first episode of the mini-series, Chernobyl, HBO subscribers are deciding to stick around a little longer.

Chernobyl is a limited series on HBO that looks at the events starting with the failure of reactor number 4 at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant on April 25 and 26, 1986. Many people know the details of the disaster. However, HBO has brought a human element to the cataclysmic event thanks to the haunting portrayals of real-life characters played out in Chernobyl, the TV series.

While Chernobyl is not bringing in the audience numbers of Game of Thrones, it is bringing in the ratings, according to Forbes. And, as a result of this, it is currently listed at No. 1 of IMDb’s most popular film and TV chart with a score of 9.6 out of 10. By comparison, Game of Thrones comes in at No. 6 on this chart with a rating of 9.4.

HBO's 'Chernobyl' is now the highest rated TV show in history on @IMDb, passing up shows such as 'Band of Brothers,' 'Breaking Bad,' 'Game of Thrones,' and 'Planet Earth' pic.twitter.com/YxUiA9kPbt — Fandom (@getFANDOM) May 28, 2019

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the Season 8 finale of Game of Thrones saw 19.3 million viewers tune in to watch Episode 6 on its initial airing. By comparison, 2 million viewers tuned in to watch Episode 1 of Chernobyl, according to Sky News.

“This jaw-dropping Sky Original is gripping viewers across the UK and beyond for good reason — the writing and production are second to none, and the story is both fascinating and utterly tragic,” said Sky’s director of programs Zai Bennett.

“This is must-watch TV, and we’re delighted that audiences are enjoying it as much as we are.”

Between Chernobyl and Game of Thrones on IMDb’s chart sits Planet Earth II at No. 2, Band of Brothers at No. 3, Planet Earth at No. 4, and Breaking Bad in fifth place.

The IMDb chart collects ratings from users and collates them into its Top-Rated TV Shows chart. Overall, there has currently been 71,100 ratings added on Chernobyl. Many of these ratings by fans of the TV series have been highly scored, giving Chernobyl such a high ranking on the chart.

And, while 71,100 ratings may seem like a huge number, Game of Thrones actually has more than 1.5 million ratings from fans of the epic fantasy series, indicating that a high rating leads more to a high score than how many ratings have been given to a TV show or movie on IMDb.

Only one more episode remains of Chernobyl, giving viewers more opportunities to score the new limited mini-series from HBO.

Chernobyl is currently airing on HBO every Monday at 9 p.m.until June 3.