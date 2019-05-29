WWE Rumors: Vince McMahon ‘Furious’ Over AEW Name-Drop On ‘Raw’ – Was It Scripted Or Not?

There appears to be some confusion as to whether or not the AEW mention was on purpose.

There appears to have officially been a new wrestling war started and many feel as if WWE vs. AEW could become the next big thing. On Saturday night, All Elite Wrestling presented Double or Nothing which had many twists, turns, and surprises, but WWE may have pulled an even bigger one on Monday. When Sami Zayn name-dropped AEW on Monday Night Raw, it surprised everyone and reportedly made Vince McMahon furious.

The Inquisitr reported how Jon Moxley, formerly Dean Ambrose in WWE, made his AEW debut on Saturday night and he has signed a multi-year deal. Chris Jericho was in the main event. Tye Dillinger, Billy Gunn, Awesome Kong, and Dustin Rhodes all appeared on the card and they are all former WWE superstars.

It was an event that fired some shots of which there are expected to be many more to come, but not so soon and in such a blatant fashion.

On this week’s Raw, Corey Graves introduced a new question-and-answer segment called the “Electric Chair” and the first-ever guest was Sami Zayn. Fans from the crowd could ask Zayn whatever they wanted to ask, but the superstar accused them and the questions they were asking him of being boring.

He said they could ask him about his love life or if he’s a good kisser or “even about AEW.” It was the shot heard around the world and it lit up social media as soon as he said it, but was it scripted? Well, rumors are flying about the truth behind it all and some say that Vince McMahon was not happy about it.

WWE

It was quite a shocking moment as mentioning another wrestling promotion is often taboo for any company, and that is especially true for WWE. Vince McMahon has always been notorious for acting as if other wrestling promotions don’t exist and here was Zayn name-dropping a brand new one on his flagship show.

There have been conflicting reports coming in left and right about if it was scripted or not. Some believe it was while others aren’t entirely sure if Vince would actually allow that. Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Live, by way of Wrestling Inc., states that he has heard both sides of it.

“I was also told from multiple people that when it happened, Vince flipped his lid. He was furious that this happened, OK? So, that’s literally… those are the two things that I can tell you. So, however you want to figure out what the hell is going on here, there’s various ways that you could explain this. The one that people seem to think is the most likely, is that a small number of people were told that he was given the OK, and that they’re working the boys and flipping out about it. I don’t know what the answer is, all I know is that some people were told that he was given the OK, but most people said that he wasn’t, and that Vince flipped out. I wasn’t there, I don’t know how the flip out occurred, I wasn’t there to witness it, but I do know that the people there who absolutely 100% believed that he was very angry, that this was not him putting on a show for people, that this was not him trying to work the boys, that he was angry when this got on the air. I don’t know how to explain everything, I just know that’s what happened last night.”

This is one of those moments in wrestling where even the so-called “insiders” don’t really know what actually happened.

Dave Meltzer believes there is the possibility exists for Sami Zayn to be suspended for name-dropping AEW on Monday Night Raw. Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet says that the fans asking questions weren’t plants and he was frustrated with them not asking about AEW. Whatever the actual truth is, fans may know it soon by what happens or doesn’t happen to Zayn as handed down soon by Vince McMahon.