Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Experiences ‘False Alarm’ Labor, Is Ready For Baby Angelo To ‘Come Out’

Jersey Shore star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi is pregnant with her third child and is ready to give birth any day now. According to a report from Pop Culture, the reality show star recently posted a photo of herself in the hospital wearing a hospital gown. While it looked like she was about to give birth to her baby boy, it turns out it was just a false alarm. The soon-to-be mom of three is still very pregnant, but ready for her son to come out.

Snooki revealed that she was having labor pains, but it turns out the pains were nothing more than a false alarm. Following posting that she had a false alarm, Snooki revealed that she was more than ready for her son to make his arrival into the world.

“I’m just realizing how big this freaking baby is! I can’t carry you anymore. I’m small. Look at this, come out.”

She shared a video of herself showing off her large baby bump. It looks like Snooki could give birth any day now.

The reality show star is already the mom of two young kids. Snooki and her husband, Jionni LaValle, have a 6-year-old son named Lorenzo as well as a 4-year-old daughter named Giovanna. The couple will welcome their third baby, a little boy, who they plan on naming Angelo.

Snooki is known for starring on the hit MTV reality show Jersey Shore. The show ran for six seasons. Recently, MTV started airing Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, a show that has reunited most of the original cast. The show has already aired two seasons with a third set to air later this year.

After giving birth to her son, Snooki doesn’t plan on taking too much time off from work. According to PEOPLE, she won’t be taking much maternity leave.

“I’m probably gonna take a couple of days off but my mental state is always thinking about work and my brand, and expanding it and improving it and making it better.”

The mom of three runs The Snooki Shop and she is always posting new pieces that are available in her store. In fact, she even asked her followers to help pick out the dress she wore to her “sprinkle.” As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Snooki showed off five different outfits on her Instagram account and asked her followers to vote on which one she should wear. In the end, Snooki ended up wearing a blue tie-dye dress for the event.