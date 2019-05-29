Donald Trump Losing Big To Joe Biden In Important State Of Pennsylvania, New 2020 Election Poll Shows

Donald Trump spent much of his overseas trip over the weekend lobbing insults at Democratic presidential frontrunner Joe Biden, and a new poll suggests a possible reason why.

During his weekend state visit to Japan, Donald Trump appeared more preoccupied with his prospective 2020 election opponent Joe Biden than with United States-Japan relations — even appearing to side with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un against Biden, agreeing with Kim’s insult of the former U.S. vice president as “low IQ,” as Vox.com reported. Korea’s state-run news agency published a diatribe against Biden that seemed to delight Trump, in which Kim’s North Korea government called Biden “a fool of low IQ.”

But on Tuesday, a new poll gave some indication of why Trump appears obsessed with Biden. In the crucial state of Pennsylvania, with its 20 all-important electoral votes, Biden would trounce Trump in an election held today, as ABC News reported. The poll is consistent with most national polls as well, which continue to show Biden maintaining a sizable lead over Trump.

In the new Quinnipiac University Pennsylvania poll, Biden easily defeats Trump in the Keystone State, winning by 11 points and topping the 50 percent mark with a 53-42 tally.

Trump’s apparent fear of running against Biden in particular likely stems from the fact that Biden holds a seemingly insurmountable lead in the Democratic field, leading second-place Bernie Sanders, a senator from Vermont, by a massive 17 points in the Real Clear Politics average of all polls.

Former Vice President and Democratic presidential frontrunner Joe Biden would defeat Donald Trump easily in an election held today. Drew Angerer / Getty Images

The Real Clear Politics average of all Trump vs. Biden nationwide polls also shows Biden winning a clear and decisive victory over the Republican incumbent, with an 8.1-point advantage over Trump across all polls.

By comparison, in the 2008 presidential election, Democrat Barack Obama defeated Republican John McCain by 7.28 percentage points, per Federal Election Commission results, which remains the largest margin of victory since the 1996 presidential election when Democratic incumbent Bill Clinton defeated Republican Bob Dole by 8.53 points.

In Pennsylvania, Trump pulled out a narrow, surprise victory there over Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016 by a mere 1.2 points, according to Politico results. Trump became the first Republican to win the state in a presidential election since George H.W. Bush defeated Michael Dukakis there in 1988.

In the Quinnipiac poll, Biden’s sizable lead over Trump in Pennsylvania comes mainly from women voters, according to a Fox News summary of the poll. While Trump leads Pennsylvania men by four points over Biden, the former vice president and running mate to President Obama leads among women by a whopping 24 points.

Perhaps most significantly, Biden leads Trump by four points, 49-45, among white Pennsylvania voters. In 2016, Trump topped Clinton among white Pennsylvanians by 16 points, 56-40, according to CNN exit poll results.