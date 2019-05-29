Christina Milian Flaunts Major Cleavage In Low-Plunging Leopard Top

Is there anything that Christina Milian doesn’t look amazing in? At 37-years-old, Christina is no stranger to showing off her amazing figure to fans both during public outings as well as in racy Instagram posts. The singer already boasts an impressive following on Instagram with nearly 5 million followers, and that number continues to rise by the day. But when she is not busy keeping her fans up-to-date on social media, Milian likes to enjoy some time with her girlfriends.

New photos published by The Daily Mail show Milian enjoying a shopping trip to Los Angeles with two pals. The songwriter certainly looks dressed to impress in a pair of cargo pants along with a low-plunging leopard-print top that leaves little to the imagination, showing off her cleavage to onlookers. Christina appeared to be dripping in jewelry during the fun little outing, rocking a ton of necklaces around her neck as well as two bracelets on her wrists and plenty of rings on her left hand.

Christina is all smiles in most of the photos, flashing her pearly whites for the camera. The stunner looks fresh-faced with subtle makeup while she wears her hair parted in the middle and her dark locks slicked back in a low bun. She completed the chic look with a pair of reflective silver sunglasses on her face. And this wasn’t the only time that Milian looked incredibly sexy in the past few days.

As The Inquisitr recently shared, the songstress floored her fans with an incredibly sexy, topless photo. In the image, the singer sits on a wooden box and shows off her amazing figure in a pair of big black boots and sheer gloves. In the stunning photo, it appears as though Milian goes almost makeup free while ditching her top and covering her breasts with her hands. It comes as no shock that the post earned her plenty of attention with over 20,000 likes in addition to 280-plus comments.

Like many other famous faces, Christina is using Instagram to promote her career. The black-haired beauty opened up to Forbes about her music career and how she’s always used social media to keep her career hot.

“When it comes to brands and having the opportunity to be an entrepreneur, social media has really become a great outlet for people to become their own boss. I was able to release a four song EP independently with the help of social media,” Milian dished. “Without it, I definitely would be in a tight situation when it comes to record labels and what not.”

Fans can catch all of Milian’s updates by giving her a follow on Instagram.